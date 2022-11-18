Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lianne Marie Dobbs returns to the stage with her pre-pandemic smash Why CAN'T A Woman...?

Nov. 18, 2022  

Photos: Lianne Marie Dobbs Debuts WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? at 54 Below Lens By Helane Blumfield Cabaret artist, singing actress Lianne Marie Dobbs returned to the nightclub stage this week to present her literary, positive feminist, musical cabaret Why CAN'T A Woman...? for the first time since the lockdown of 2020. This production that started at The Beach Cafe, then played The Green Room 42 before the pandemic, is one great and original night of entertainment (read the Broadway World review from 2020 HERE) and one that has been missing from the cabaret stages for far too long. Happily, now it is back, with Lianne Marie and Musical Director Ron Abel making the most of this moment, and making the audiences happy they bought a ticket.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfiled was in the house on November 16th to capture this one-of-a-kind show in action.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE and visit the Lianne Marie Dobbs website HERE.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: Lianne Marie Dobbs Debuts WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? at 54 Below Lens By Helane Blumfield THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

