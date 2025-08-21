Photos: Karen Mason's MORE SPF! THE SUMMER CONTINUES at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Review and photos by Maryann Lopinto

Karen Mason just finished a three-day run of her new show, KAREN MASON: MORE SPF! THE SUMMER CONTINUES, at Don't Tell Mama on August 3, 6 and 8. (She recently performed the show at Birdland, as well.) SPF can be the initials for Sun Protection Factor, but in this case, it is Songs, Patter, and Fun.

Karen took us back to her teenage days, when she would spend her summer days in her backyard with her transistor radio, listening to the songs of the period and singing along. This could very much be my story as I did the same thing and many of the audience did too. It was a time of innocence, the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Woodstock, Petula Clark, lava lamps, these songs most have followed us through the years. We went through a time machine bringing us back to those days. Of course, not everything was perfect.

Wearing a white laced blouse, white jeans and glittery sneakers, she danced, twisted and bounced to the songs, and for the first time, accompanied herself with an instrument, an egg shaped maraca.

Karen opened the show with Christopher Denny singing "Summertime, Summertime" and joined in. She then treated us to the Beatles, "Happy Just to Dance With You" with a bit of choreography and "Help" connected with Sondheim's "Being Alive". Petula Clark's "Downtown" with "I Know a Place written by Tony Hatch.

Renditions of "Up on the Roof" by Gerry Goffin and Carole King and later also "You've Got a Friend," also by King. We got to hear "Three Coins in the Fountain," Taking A Chance On Love", and "Faraway Places". A recent song, written by her husband Paul Rolnick with Paul Guzzone, "South of the Coconut Line," perfectly fit into these songs and gave her the opportunity to play the egg. She also included a song written by her director Barry Kleinbort. "The Kindest Man," about memories that may have been lost, was poignant. All these songs were arranged by both Christopher Denny and Barry Kleinbort. A Cy Coleman/Carolyn Leigh song, "When in Rome," was arranged by Brian Lasser.

Her musicians were also her backup singers and given many a chance to sing along with her. Karen closed the show with "Those Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer" which we all got our opportunity to sing along and knew every word of it. Her encore, "Look for a Silver Lining," was a song of hope to keep positive.

What a lovely way to bring back those beautiful memories – we really needed this, and hope next summer there will be a part two.

The show featured direction by Barry Kleinbort, musical direction by Christopher Denny, and arrangements by Kleinbort and Denny. Mason was accompanied on piano by Christopher Denny and bass by Thomas Hubbard.

Learn more about Karen Mason online at www.karenmason.com

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here.

Below, see photos from the night.