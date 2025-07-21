Karen Mason Returns to Don't Tell Mama With Encore Cabaret MORE SPF!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don’t Tell Mama will welcome back Broadway, recording, and concert star Karen Mason for MORE SPF! The Summer Continues! an encore of her acclaimed Birdland show. Performances will take place August 3, 6, and 8 at 7 PM at the iconic cabaret club located at 343 W. 46th Street in New York City.

Blending classic tunes with heartfelt storytelling, MORE SPF! features summer-themed selections including “Faraway Places,” “When in Rome,” “Downtown/I Know a Place,” and “59th Street Bridge Song.” The evening promises sass, warmth, and signature Mason charm—delivered in the same venue where she was the premiere headline act in 1983.

Mason is joined by musical director Christopher Denny on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Barry Kleinbort as director.

A Broadway veteran, Mason’s credits include Mamma Mia! (Drama Desk nomination), Sunset Boulevard, Wonderland, Hairspray, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, and Love Never Dies. She is also a 14-time MAC Award winner and the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets are $45 with a $20 food/drink minimum. Reservations available at donttellmamanyc.com.