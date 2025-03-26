Photos: Karen Mason Returns To the Birdland Jazz Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Karen Mason’s returned to Birdland with “Karen’s Back” was a masterclass in charisma, vocal brilliance, and storytelling. Check out photos from the show.

Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with Christopher Denny on piano and Ritt Henn on bass, Ms. Mason delivered a sassy, brassy, and deeply heartfelt evening, weaving confessional monologues with songs from her favorite writers.

Just days before her birthday, this unstoppable Aries proved once again that passion and heart are the driving forces behind her legendary career.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

