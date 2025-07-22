Photos: Karen Mason Celebrates Summer In Concert with SPF At Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Karen Mason brought the heat to Birdland on Monday, July 14 with her show SPF (Songs, Patter and Fun!) a celebration of summer, sass, and sensational vocals. Check out photos from the show.

From breezy ballads to blazing belting, she turned the evening into the ultimate musical vacation! Karen’s musical director/pianist was Christopher Denney, and Tom Hubbard was on bass.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey