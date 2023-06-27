Photos: June 20th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Back Crowd Favorites

Matt Baker is back in action as THE LINEUP keeps summertime hot, hot, hot.
The June 20th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER was a fun one, with Susie welcoming back some of her favorite guests from episodes past. Regular audience members may have seen some of these talented artists before, but newcomers to Birdland Theater were in for a treat, with Hyuna Park, Saxy Susie, Sean Harkness, Marissa Mulder and Jonathan Arons on the roster, joining Susie's first-timers.
See Matt Baker's photos from the evening below and, at the bottom of this article, get the details and links for this week's LINEUP excitement.
Hanging in the Green Room before the show.
Drummer Clint de Ganon prepares.
Susie Mosher kicks off the evening.
Lon Hoyt, Musical Director and pianist.
John Miller on bass.
Joo Won Shin
Isaac Knox
Marilyn Maye, in the audience.
Saxy Susie Clausen
Juwan Alan Crawley
Hyuna Park
Lulu Rose
The Mousepad winner!
Jonathan Arons
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
