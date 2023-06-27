Photos: June 20th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Back Crowd Favorites

Matt Baker is back in action as THE LINEUP keeps summertime hot, hot, hot.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

The June 20th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER was a fun one, with Susie welcoming back some of her favorite guests from episodes past.  Regular audience members may have seen some of these talented artists before, but newcomers to Birdland Theater were in for a treat, with Hyuna Park, Saxy Susie, Sean Harkness, Marissa Mulder and Jonathan Arons on the roster, joining Susie's first-timers.

See Matt Baker's photos from the evening below and, at the bottom of this article, get the details and links for this week's LINEUP excitement.

Hanging in the Green Room before the show.

Drummer Clint de Ganon prepares.Photos: June 20th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Back Crowd Favorites

Susie Mosher kicks off the evening.

Lon Hoyt, Musical Director and pianist.

John Miller on bass.

Joo Won Shin

Marissa Mulder

Sean Harkness

Isaac Knox

Marilyn Maye, in the audience.

Saxy Susie Clausen

Juwan Alan Crawley

Hyuna Park

Lulu Rose

The Mousepad winner!

Jonathan Arons

The Step and Repeat

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.  

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP: 

  About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



Recommended For You