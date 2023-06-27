Photos: June 20th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Back Crowd Favorites

The June 20th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER was a fun one, with Susie welcoming back some of her favorite guests from episodes past. Regular audience members may have seen some of these talented artists before, but newcomers to Birdland Theater were in for a treat, with Hyuna Park, Saxy Susie, Sean Harkness, Marissa Mulder and Jonathan Arons on the roster, joining Susie's first-timers.

Hanging in the Green Room before the show. Drummer Clint de Ganon prepares.

Susie Mosher kicks off the evening.

Lon Hoyt, Musical Director and pianist.

John Miller on bass.

Joo Won Shin

Marissa Mulder

Sean Harkness

Isaac Knox

Marilyn Maye, in the audience.

Saxy Susie Clausen

Juwan Alan Crawley

Hyuna Park

Lulu Rose

The Mousepad winner!

Jonathan Arons

The Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

