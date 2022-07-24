Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: July 19th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Looks Good Lensed by Matt Baker

An exciting cast lit up the Birdland Theater last week, with Susie Mosher leading the charge.

Jul. 24, 2022  

Photos: July 19th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Looks Good Lensed by Matt Baker Last week's The Lineup With Susie Mosher looked like an exciting and entertaining time, as Mosher curated one excellent performer after another, for the enjoyment of her usual full house. Welcoming cabaret artists that are currently filing the clubs' of Manhattan and the woman Susie referred to on her social media as The OG, Sharon McNight, Susie Mosher held nothing back in her efforts. The mere presence of cabaret pioneer McNight would have been enough to get people into the seats at Birdland, but add to that the bodacious Boy Band Project, the effervescent Gemma Bulos, and the one and only Marty Thomas and, if you weren't there, you missed out (just ask this writer that wasn't there).

Fortunately, Matt Baker was there and his artist's eye captured the action beautifully in this photo essay shared only here and on the Facebook pages of himself and Susie Mosher.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Before The Show

Clint de Ganon and John Miller

Sharon McNight

Pete Ayres

Gemma Bulos

Andrew Poretz

Anaïs Reno

The Boy Band Project

Marty Thomas

Anja Avsharian

Rosemary Loar

Meaghan Sands

Billy Stritch

Susie Mosher

The Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On July 19th Billy Stritch was Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy...


