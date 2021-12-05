Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Superb Talent In Las Vegas!

What better way to start the holiday season than with a celebrational talent bash? Jim Caruso's Cast Party made it's way back to Las Vegas on December 2, jamming Myron's, the beautiful, state-of-the-art performance venue at The Smith Center.

Host Caruso, along with musical director Billy Stritch, oversaw two hours of thrilling impromptu performances by the cream of the crop of Vegas headliners and stalwarts. The audience was privy to swinging Christmas tunes, stand-up, Broadway favorites, sublime harmonies, American standards, the blues (in German!), and a non-Naked Boy Singing! If he audience enthusiasm is any indication, Cast Party will be invited to return to The Smith in the new year!

For eighteen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has taken to the stage every Monday, bringing brilliant music and wry wit to the iconic Birdland stage. Host Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch oversee a constant parade of talent, and often take the Party on the road, celebrating talent in theaters, music venues and night clubs. Visit www.CastPartyNYC.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Ed Foster