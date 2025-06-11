Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates Cole Porter At Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday night at Birdland, Jeff Harnar lit up the stage with a joyous celebration of Cole Porter's birthday, brilliantly supported by Alex Rybeck, Ritt Henn, and Dan Gross.

The evening sparkled with charm, wit, and unforgettable music, made even more special by guest appearances by Billy Stritch, Eric Comstock, and Barbara Fasano.

Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments