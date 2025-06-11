Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates Cole Porter At Birdland

Guest appearances included Billy Stritch, Eric Comstock, and Barbara Fasano.
On Monday night at Birdland, Jeff Harnar lit up the stage with a joyous celebration of Cole Porter's birthday, brilliantly supported by Alex Rybeck, Ritt Henn, and Dan Gross.
The evening sparkled with charm, wit, and unforgettable music, made even more special by guest appearances by Billy Stritch, Eric Comstock, and Barbara Fasano.
Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Alex Rybeck, Ritt Henn, Dan Gross, Jeff Harnar
Billy Stritch, Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano, Jeff Harnar
Billy Stritch, Ritt Henn, Jeff Harnar
Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano, Jeff Harnar
Billy Stritch, Jeff Harnar, Jim Caruso
Marieann Meringolo, Jeff Harnar
Susan Mack, Jeff Harnar, Marcus Simeone
Billy Stritch, Bonnie Roseman, Jeff Harnar, Spider Duncan Christopher
Barbara Fasano, Jeff Harnar, Eric Comstock
Steve Ross, Susie Mosher, Jeff Harnar, Jason Henderson, Dawn Derow
