Photos: James Barbour Celebrates The Holidays At Birdland Jazz

The audience was entertained with holiday classics, incredible music and the warmth of the season.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

On Monday, December 18, James Barbour returned to Birdland with his annual Holiday Concert. The audience was entertained with holiday classics, incredible music and the warmth of the season. With Rachel A. Kaufman at the piano, James and his guests Lori Zapata, Elizabeth Ward Land, Jessica Ferguson, and Frank Perman helped usher in the holiday season.

James Barbour was nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Awards for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Sydney Carton in the Broadway musical version of A Tale of Two Cities, and won the Sarasota Magazine Best Actor Award for the Asolo Rep pre-Broadway production. He has starred on Broadway in such Tony-Award winning shows as Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as The Beast, Carousel as Billy Bigelow, Urinetown as Officer Lockstock and as Edward Rochester in Jane Eyre (Drama League Award nomination). He also appeared in the Broadway production of Cyrano and the national tour of The Secret Garden. His television credits range from the pilots of “The District,” “Just Shoot Me” and “Flashpoint” to appearances on “Sex and the City,” “Ed,” “That’s Life,” “Some Enchanted Evening: Celebrating Oscar Hammerstein” (PBS),” “Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice” (CBS), the PBS mini-series “American Experience: John & Abigail Adams” (playing Thomas Jefferson) and the film version of “A Tale of Two Cities” in Concert for Public Television.

