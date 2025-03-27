News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Highlights from Lillias White's DIVINE SASS Album Release Concert

The concert, celebrating the release of Lillias White – Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan, plays nightly 3/27 through 3/29

By: Mar. 27, 2025
The legendary Lillias White's album release concert kicked off last night, Wednesday March 26, 2025, at 54 Below. The show celebrates the release of Lillias White – Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan. Continuing nightly from tonight, Thursday March 27 through Saturday March 29, White takes you on a journey through the music, life, and times of “the Divine One,” Sarah Vaughan from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theatre amateur night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who’ve ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. The show features music direction by Mathis Picard, and takes the audience through music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like “Misty,” “The Man I Love,” and “If You Could See Me Now,” among many others.

Lillias White made her Broadway debut in Barnum. Other Broadway credits include HadestownCatsCarrieDreamgirlsOnce On This IslandHow To Succeed in Business Without Really TryingChicago, and Fela! (Tony® nomination). For her role in The Life, she won Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Off-Broadway, White performed in the New Group’s Black No More, the Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, Second Stage Theatre’s Crowns (Audelco Award) and Texas in Paris at the York Theatre Company.

Television appearances include a regular role on “Sesame Street” (Emmy Award); recurring roles on Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Russian Doll;” and guest star appearances on “New Amsterdam,” “Search Party,” “Gotham,” “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order,” and “NYPD Blue.” Her screen credits include HeartwormThe Drummer, Disney’s HerculesAnastasiaHow The Grinch Stole ChristmasGame 6Pieces of April, and Then She Found Me.

Learn more about Lillias White and where you can order her new album on her website at www.lilliaswhite.com

Tickets to the remaining nights of Lillias White's Sarah Vaughan tribute show are available on 54 Below's website.

Below, see photos from opening night of the show taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

