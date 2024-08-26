Photos: Highlights from Kati Neiheisel's LONDON BY NIGHT at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kati Neiheisel's new show, London By Night, debuted on Saturday August 24th at Pangea in New York. London was known for her smooth, smoky and sultry delivery of jazz-inspired tunes, many of which were written by her husband, jazz pianist Bobby Troup, best known for writing the song “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.”

In the show, Neiheisel will "share a small part of Julie London's personal story through a collection of songs she performed." (Read an interview with Neiheisel for more about the show.) The singer lived a fascinating life, including many TV appearances and a starring role on the 1970s show Emergency!

In addition to songs written by Troup, London by Night features songs of Arthur Hamilton, Bart Howard, Rodgers and Hart, and more! The show is directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums. The show will continue with two more performances: on September 26th, which coincides with what would have been Julie London's 98th birthday, and October 18th, on what would have been Bobby Troup's 106th birthday.

