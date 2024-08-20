Interview: Kati Neiheisel Brings Her Sultry Vocals to LONDON BY NIGHT at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer Kati Neiheisel is returning to Pangea this week in a new show featuring songs performed by Julie London. London was known for her smooth, smoky and sultry delivery of jazz-inspired tunes, many of which were written by her husband, jazz pianist Bobby Troup, best known for writing the song “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.” London and Troup are also known for starring together in Emergency!, a television series (1972-1979) produced by London's first husband, Jack Webb, of Dragnet fame.

You can see London By Night this Saturday, August 24 at 7 pm. If you can’t make that one, Neiheisel will also perform the show on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, October 18, both at 7 pm. Tickets are available here. As BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher says, “Honey-voiced Kati is building up a reputation…using that gorgeous (no, really gorgeous) instrument to carry the audience away on a river of melody…”

London By Night is directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums. London by Night also features songs written by Caroll Coates, Arthur Hamilton, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Willie Nelson, and more.

Read a conversation with Neiheisel about the show.

What are you looking forward to about your upcoming show at Pangea?

Thank you for asking! I'm looking forward to sharing a small part of Julie London's personal story through a collection of songs she performed. I say a "small part" because there are many directions the show could have taken. Julie led a full life, personally and publicly, with many highs and lows. She was a child of the Great Depression and the only child of performers, so she had to grow up fast - and she did! She was, of course, blessed with uncommonly good looks, so she was often "discovered" as a teenager in California. But she was also smart and careful about who she trusted.

How did you first discover Julie London?

I discovered Julie London through my parents. "Cry Me a River" was and is one of my mom's favorite songs. Julie also sang many songs written by her husband, Bobby Troup. My dad became a fan of Bobby's through Nat King Cole's recording of "Route 66." When Julie and Bobby appeared together in the 1970's TV series Emergency!, my parents reminisced about them and their music weekly!

What was the process of putting this show together like? What went into choosing songs on the set list?

The process started with listening to Julie's recordings, reading about her in books and publications, and watching clips of her singing, acting in guest roles on TV series, and appearing on game shows, alone or with Bobby. This was pure pleasure! I watched many of her films, some available for free on YouTube and some for rent on other streaming sites. The series Emergency! is now available for purchase so I had to buy it! It's been a comforting throwback to family time around the TV.

Choosing songs was difficult! Julie recorded hundreds of songs and released over thirty albums. I had a long list of songs I wanted to include, but I was happily guided to the best short list by my amazing team of director Lina Koutrakos and musical director Gregory Toroian. Ultimately, it comes down to the story. As I said above, this is just one version of Julie's story, and it is her story, but I see certain qualities of Julie in my mom and other qualities of Julie in me. This set list reflects that.

What have you been listening to lately?

In preparation for this show, I've been listening to Julie London, Bobby Troup, and then down the rabbit hole to those close in their musical circle: Nat King Cole, June Christy, Stan Kenton, Johnny Mercer, Frank Sinatra, The Four Freshmen, and more. I'm also listening to the recently released music of two singers I personally know and adore: Karen Mack (Catch & Keep) and Tanya Moberly (I Love New York Songwriters). What a thrill!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I invite folks to come out and enjoy the show on one of our three nights at Pangea, a wonderful venue with great food and a relaxing vibe. I'll be there with the stellar Gregory Toroian Trio on August 24, September 26 (Julie's birthday), and October 18 (Bobby's birthday). There's more to Julie London than meets the eye and she sang many great songs in addition to her hit, "Cry Me a River," written by Arthur Hamilton in 1953. A note to those who may not know the 1953 song: This is nothing like Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" from 2002, but I'm sure you'll enjoy it, nonetheless!

Tickets to London By Night are available here. Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only).

Learn more about Kati on her website at www.katineiheisel.com.

