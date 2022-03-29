Photos: GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Debuts at Birdland

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay's original show GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST made its highly anticipated Birdland Theater debut to an enthusiastic and packed house last week. The show which received a 2021 Broadway World Cabaret Nomination for Best Show pays homage to the spirit of cabaret and vaudeville from the birth to the death of Weimar Berlin. From the gritty 20s, tumultuous 30s, and uncertain 40s, cabaret existed- most importantly, as a way to criticize and defy the faults of society. The show is full of LGBTQ+ anthems and anti-nazi songs that were sung under the very nose of fascism.

CAST/CREATIVE TEAM: Karmilla Vepp, Kabarett Chanteuse & MIstress of Ceremonies (Artemisia LeFay); CiCi Vagari, Accordionist (Mary Spencer Knapp); Henrietta "Henri" Nussbaum, Pianist (Hannah Mount); Johanna Baal, Violinist (Tiffany Weiss). Co-Director - Sam Bash; Costumes - Artemisia LeFay; Make-up - Glitter Macabre; Music Consultant - Renée Guerrero. Music by Weill, Spoliansky, Hollaender, Jari/Balz, Casucci, Beethoven, Ysaÿe & LeFay.

Artemisia & the Orchestra of the Depraved will perform GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST at The Triad Theater on April 16 & May 28.

Photo Credit: Matt Baker