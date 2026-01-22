Photos: Emmett O'Hanlon & Emmet Cahill Make Concert Debut at Birdland Jazz Club

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Irish vocalists Emmett O'Hanlon and Emmet Cahill appeared together Monday evening at Birdland Jazz Club, presenting a program of ballads, show tunes, and classic selections by celebrated composers. See photos of the show.

The evening combined lyric balladry with more spirited material, showcasing both singers' vocal range and contrasting styles.

O'Hanlon, an Irish-American baritone, is an award-winning performer and a graduate of The Juilliard School. He most recently appeared as Curly in a sold-out concert presentation of Oklahoma! at Carnegie Hall.

Cahill, an Irish tenor, has recorded six albums that reached No. 1 on the Billboard World Music charts and has spent the past 15 years as the lead singer of Celtic Thunder, the long-running public television concert phenomenon.

Together, the two singers delivered an evening that moved between musical theater, traditional favorites, and standards, drawing on their shared classical training and distinct performance backgrounds in a collaborative concert setting.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey