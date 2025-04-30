Photos: David Marino Brings The French Songbook To Birdland

Marino's voice and charm brought new life to classic chansons.
On Monday, May 28 at Birdland, David Marino lit up the stage with "I Wish You Love," a jubilant celebration of the French songbook that had the sold-out crowd enraptured from the first note. Check out photos of the show.
Marino's voice and charm brought new life to classic chansons. Backed by a superb ensemble (Billy Stritch at the piano, Jacob Wutzke on drums, Yoshi Waki on bass, and Jeff Barone on guitar), he delivered a performance that was equal parts romance and joie de vivre.
