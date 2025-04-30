 tracking pixel
Photos: David Marino Brings The French Songbook To Birdland

Marino's voice and charm brought new life to classic chansons.

By: Apr. 30, 2025
On Monday, May 28 at Birdland, David Marino lit up the stage with "I Wish You Love," a jubilant celebration of the French songbook that had the sold-out crowd enraptured from the first note. Check out photos of the show.

Marino's voice and charm brought new life to classic chansons. Backed by a superb ensemble (Billy Stritch at the piano, Jacob Wutzke on drums, Yoshi Waki on bass, and Jeff Barone on guitar), he delivered a performance that was equal parts romance and joie de vivre.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

David Marino

David Marino

Billy Stritch, David Marino

Jacob Wutzke, Billy Stritch, David Marino, Yoshi Waki, Jeff Barone

David Marino

David Marino

David Marino

Billy Stritch

David Marino

David Marino

David Marino

David Marino

David Marino

David Marino

Yoshi Waki

David Marino

David Marino

David Marino

David Marino

Billy Stritch

David Marino

David Marino

KT Sullivan, David Marino, Russ Wooley

Susie Mosher, David Marino

Ava Nicole Francis, David Marino

Steve Ross, David Marino

Marilyn Maye, David Marino

David Marino & Friends

Angela Vitulano, David Marino, Vince Marino

John Fischer, David Marino, Kelli Rabke

David Marino & Friends

Jane Scheckter, David Marino

David Marino & Friends

Nicholas Russotto, David Marino, Nicolas King

David Marino, Jim Caruso

