Photos: David Marino Brings The French Songbook To Birdland

On Monday, May 28 at Birdland, David Marino lit up the stage with "I Wish You Love," a jubilant celebration of the French songbook that had the sold-out crowd enraptured from the first note. Check out photos of the show.

Marino's voice and charm brought new life to classic chansons. Backed by a superb ensemble (Billy Stritch at the piano, Jacob Wutzke on drums, Yoshi Waki on bass, and Jeff Barone on guitar), he delivered a performance that was equal parts romance and joie de vivre.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

