Photos: DO40's CHICAGO 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 Below

Dancers Over 40 began their fourth decade as an organization with a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of CHICAGO; past, present and future, honoring Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera, Jerry Orbach and Ann Reinking, with original and revival cast members, hosted by Golden Globe nominee and former revival Roxie Hart, Marilu Henner. Check out photos from the show.

Performers and participants include original cast members Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark, Michon Peacock, Gene Foote, Gary Gendell, Candace Tovar, Marsha Bagwell, original standby for Mary McCarty, Monica Tiller, original dance alternate, and Lenora Nemetz, original standby for Roxie and Velma and Velma replacement in the Broadway company. Also on hand, Broadway original revival members James Naughton, David Sabella, Mindy Cooper Grenke and Michelle M. Robinson, along with Gregory Butler, Paige Davis, Dylis Croman, Jeff Gorti, Kristen Faith Oei, Michael Scirrotto, Michael-Demby Cain and special guests Lee Roy Reams, Javier Muñoz, Fred Barton. Dancers from the Verdon/Fosse Legacy are Coleen Underriner and Jake Siffert. Also in attendance was Peter Talbert (Ann Reinking's husband).

DO40 has produced many Fosse/Verdon events over the past 20 years, including the Women of Fosse, The Men of Fosse, I'm not Lola, The Verdon/Fosse Legacy and the 40th Anniversary of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. DO40 is proud to preserve the History, Legacy and Lives of all the wonderful dancers and theatrical artists in our community. D040's current board of directors are Sharon Wendrow, Loni Ackerman, Ken Bloom, Patrick McCarthy, Leni Anders, Lawrence Leritz, Sasha Spielvogel and Eileen Casey with President John Sefakis.

This was Dancers Over 40's second foray at 54 Below, where many DO40 members have performed for other events and benefits. DO40 is known to give back to the community, especially Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where they have raised over $60,000 at the BC/EFA annual flea market over the past 17 years. DO40's dance concerts have benefited BC/EFA, the Anti-Violence Project, the Entertainment Community Fund and Project Achieve/NYBlood Center and Columbia University's HIV Vaccine Trials Unit. This is only the second benefit for the organization itself in over...30 years.

Photo Credit: Jeff Eason for WilsonModels

