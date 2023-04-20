Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Conor Weiss Captures CELIA BERK's 54 Below Debut On Camera

A sold-out house at Broadway's Living Room celebrated Celia and her new CD.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Award-winning vocalist Celia Berk made her long-awaited 54 Below debut on Tuesday night in a special performance celebrating last year's release of her much-praised album NOW I HAVE EVERYTHING. A picture of elegance and joy being accompanied by a trio of the industry's best, led by Tedd Firth, conducting from the piano, Ms. Berk played to a packed house of devoted fans, friends and family in the style of the Nat King Cole Trio, presenting songs from the album that Broadway World Cabaret reviewed HERE.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was at the auspicious occasion to capture the excitement and document a special night for Berk, Firth, and all the people who support their art. Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and visit all the links to learn more about Celia, Tedd, and 54 Below.

The full cast list for the Celia Berk Show:

Celia Berk, vocals
Tedd Firth, piano/music direction
Rex Benincasa, percussion
Jay Leonhart, bass
Matt Munisteri, guitar
Jeff Harnar, Creative Consultant

Visit the Celia Berk website HERE and the Tedd Firth website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Photos: Conor Weiss Captures CELIA BERK's 54 Below Debut On Camera Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



April 20, 2023

Celebrated Celia Berk commands full house in CD release show at 54 Below.
