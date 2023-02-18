Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

The Girl of a Thousand Voices slayed last night as many different women.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 Internationally acclaimed singing actress, concert performer and internet sensation Christina Bianco returned to New York City after over a year of living and working in the United Kingdom, and one of her first stops was at The Green Room 42 to perform her popular cabaret concert DIVA ON DEMAND for a theater filled with devoted fans who cannot get enough of The Girl Of A Thousand Voices. Alongside her marvelous Musical Director and sassy scene partner Brad Simmons, Ms. Bianco performed seventy-plus minutes of music and monologues, both using impressions and her own incomparable skills as an actor.

Broadway World Cabaret reporter Rebecca Kaplan was on hand to review the show but, until Rebecca's review is out, we invite our readers and the Biancophiles to enjoy these photos from last night's show.

THIS is the Christina Bianco website, HERE is the Brad Simmons website and great shows can be found on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42



Jane Monheit, Amanda Green & Friends, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Jane Monheit, Amanda Green & Friends, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater has announced jazz programming running February 21 through March 5. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Jane Monheit, Earl McIntyre's Tribute!, Amanda Green & Friends, James Carter 'Lookin at the Lock' Music of Eddie Lockjaw Davis and Manuel Valera New Cuban Express Big Band.
Jennifer Holliday and Talia Suskauer to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Jennifer Holliday and Talia Suskauer to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY- THE BROADWAY TALK Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY- THE BROADWAY TALK SHOW 
Rye Myers, Host, Producer and “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF” has announced that his hit Broadway talk show, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has announced it will be coming to the popular cabaret venue, Chelsea Table + Stage beginning Sunday, March 12, 2023. It will then be at the venue two Sundays a month beginning in April.
GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Returns To The Triad This April Photo
GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Returns To The Triad This April
'Ghosts of Weimar Past' is an au courant invocation of the cabarets and nightclubs of 20th-century Europe's Sodom & Gomorrah-- namely, Weimar Republic Berlin.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: WREN RIVERA Steps Into Their Superstar Skin In 54 Below Solo Show DebutReview: WREN RIVERA Steps Into Their Superstar Skin In 54 Below Solo Show Debut
February 17, 2023

Wren Rivera made their solo show debut at 54 Below but that which they showed on the stage is not what one expects from a newcomer.
Review: Kiki Ball-Change Captures Hearts With MY FUNNY VALENTINE at The Green Room 42Review: Kiki Ball-Change Captures Hearts With MY FUNNY VALENTINE at The Green Room 42
February 16, 2023

Kiki is one smart cookie.  
Review: 54 Below Audience Says Yes to NO... MAYBE... WHY NOT by John-Andrew MorrisonReview: 54 Below Audience Says Yes to NO... MAYBE... WHY NOT by John-Andrew Morrison
February 15, 2023

It may have been billed as his solo show debut but John-Andrew Morrison played it like an old pro.
Review: BEWITCHED, BOTHERED, AND RODGERS AND HART at Dizzy's Club Keeps SONGBOOK SUNDAYS On A High NoteReview: BEWITCHED, BOTHERED, AND RODGERS AND HART at Dizzy's Club Keeps SONGBOOK SUNDAYS On A High Note
February 14, 2023

The best new series to come out of 2022 starts their second season off with precise perfection.
Photos: February 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Chris RuettenPhotos: February 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Chris Ruetten
February 14, 2023

Enjoy Chris Ruetten's photographic look at THE LINEUP.
share