Photos: Christina Bianco's Triumphant NYC Return In DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42

Internationally acclaimed singing actress, concert performer and internet sensation Christina Bianco returned to New York City after over a year of living and working in the United Kingdom, and one of her first stops was at The Green Room 42 to perform her popular cabaret concert DIVA ON DEMAND for a theater filled with devoted fans who cannot get enough of The Girl Of A Thousand Voices. Alongside her marvelous Musical Director and sassy scene partner Brad Simmons, Ms. Bianco performed seventy-plus minutes of music and monologues, both using impressions and her own incomparable skills as an actor.

Broadway World Cabaret reporter Rebecca Kaplan was on hand to review the show but, until Rebecca's review is out, we invite our readers and the Biancophiles to enjoy these photos from last night's show.

THIS is the Christina Bianco website, HERE is the Brad Simmons website and great shows can be found on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.