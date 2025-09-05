 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Classifieds Games Grosses

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland

See highlights of the 9/3 CAT & THE HOUNDS album release show with Colin Hancock's Jazz Hounds, and see Russell at Birdland now through 9/6

By: Sep. 05, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Vocalist Catherine Russell is sweeping away the crowds at Birdland this week with a show that continues nightly through Saturday September 6. The show kicked off on September 2. Wednesday September 3rd's show was a special night celebrating the album release for Cat & The Hounds, a new project with Colin Hancock. This evening featured Colin Hancock's Jazz Hounds. (Read more about that album and where to find it in an interview with Hancock here.)

Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. The album features rare 1920s tunes, including some originally recorded by Catherine's father, the late Luis Russell, a legendary pianist, composer and bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Catherine is an outstanding vocalist. She's toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Learn more about Catherine Russell on her website at www.catherinerussell.net

Get tickets to Catherine Russell's remaining shows at Birdland tonight, Friday September 5 and tomorrow, Saturday September 6 on Birdland's website here.

Below, see photos from Wednesday September 3 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Matt Munisteri. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Bill Patterson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell and Tal Ronen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell and Tal Ronen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell and Tal Ronen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Domo Branch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Tal Ronen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell with Colin Hancock & The Jazz Hounds. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell with Colin Hancock & The Jazz Hounds. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Colin Hancock. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Jon Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell with Colin Hancock & The Jazz Hounds. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Dion Tucker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell with Vince Giordano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland Image
Catherine Russell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss




Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
35 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
76 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos