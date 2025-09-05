Photos: Catherine Russell Celebrates CAT & THE HOUNDS Album Release at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocalist Catherine Russell is sweeping away the crowds at Birdland this week with a show that continues nightly through Saturday September 6. The show kicked off on September 2. Wednesday September 3rd's show was a special night celebrating the album release for Cat & The Hounds, a new project with Colin Hancock. This evening featured Colin Hancock's Jazz Hounds. (Read more about that album and where to find it in an interview with Hancock here.)

Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. The album features rare 1920s tunes, including some originally recorded by Catherine's father, the late Luis Russell, a legendary pianist, composer and bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Catherine is an outstanding vocalist. She's toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Learn more about Catherine Russell on her website at www.catherinerussell.net

Get tickets to Catherine Russell's remaining shows at Birdland tonight, Friday September 5 and tomorrow, Saturday September 6 on Birdland's website here.

Below, see photos from Wednesday September 3 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.