Photos: CAST PARTY Welcomes Susan Mack, Algonzo, and More to the Birdland Stage

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC). 

By: Feb. 12, 2025
Last week’s Cast Party was a whirlwind of impromptu performances. From soaring vocals to dazzling musicianship, the night was a celebration of talent and spontaneity. Check out photos from the show.

The Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Matt Baker, Tedd Firth, Daniel Glass, and Michael O’Brien) provided a swinging, seamless soundtrack for the singers, making everyone sound and feel like a headliner. 

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC).  Visit BirdlandJazz.com for tickets.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Michael Winther

Ollice Spaulding

Howie Reith

Susan Mack

Darnell Wright

Emily Stanton, Phebe Barnett

Lucas Beltran

Algonzo

Meital Waldmann

Andrew MacPhail

Ashley Simpson

Luke Hawkins

Andrew MacPhail, Luke Hawkins, Ollice Spaulding, Meital Waldmann, Nitzan Kolko

Jim Caruso

Karen Mason

Isaac Knox

Matt Baker

Kayla Lewis

Omar Kabir

Nick Cesares



