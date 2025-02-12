Photos: CAST PARTY Welcomes Susan Mack, Algonzo, and More to the Birdland Stage

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC).
Last week’s Cast Party was a whirlwind of impromptu performances. From soaring vocals to dazzling musicianship, the night was a celebration of talent and spontaneity. Check out photos from the show.
The Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Matt Baker, Tedd Firth, Daniel Glass, and Michael O’Brien) provided a swinging, seamless soundtrack for the singers, making everyone sound and feel like a headliner.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Ollice Spaulding
Howie Reith
Susan Mack
Darnell Wright
Emily Stanton, Phebe Barnett
Lucas Beltran
Algonzo
Meital Waldmann
Andrew MacPhail, Luke Hawkins, Ollice Spaulding, Meital Waldmann, Nitzan Kolko
Isaac Knox
Kayla Lewis
Nick Cesares
Videos