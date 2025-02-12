Photos: CAST PARTY Welcomes Susan Mack, Algonzo, and More to the Birdland Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last week’s Cast Party was a whirlwind of impromptu performances. From soaring vocals to dazzling musicianship, the night was a celebration of talent and spontaneity. Check out photos from the show.

The Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Matt Baker, Tedd Firth, Daniel Glass, and Michael O’Brien) provided a swinging, seamless soundtrack for the singers, making everyone sound and feel like a headliner.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC). Visit BirdlandJazz.com for tickets.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments