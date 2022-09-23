Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Billy Stritch Celebrates Cy Coleman at 54 Below

Billy celebrates Cy Coleman runs at 54 Below September 23 & 24.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

If you start with a talented singer, back him up with a skilled pianist/arranger and secure a Director who can weave it all together, you have the team in place to create a great show. Billy Stritch possesses all three of the aforementioned talents and his show celebrating Cy Coleman at 54 Below last night is one of his finest.

Team Stritch, Stritch & Stritch created a masterful exploration of the music and career of Cy Coleman. Billy exquisitely sang mostly the stand alone songs written by Cy Coleman with a voice that seemed born to sing these great tunes. You couldn't hear a pin drop in 54 Below for the ballads and the up tempos were ingeniously constructed as only Mr. Stritch can. If Cy Coleman were to choose someone to authentically celebrate his songbook it would be Billy, who by the way was a pal of the composer. Mr. Stritch possess the piano mastery equal to the task of recalling Cy Coleman's awesome jazz piano virtuosity , and needless to say, Billy's velvety voice is much more effective than the functional raspy songwriter voice of Cy Coleman, who on occasion would appear with his trio.

One more chance to catch the definitive interpretation of the music of Cy Coleman. Tonight Saturday Sept 24 at 54 Below

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for more years than he cares to count but is perhaps best known for his 25 year collaboration as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli. He has also toured with Tony Bennett, Linda Eder, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and many other top singers.

His composition "Does He Love You" won the Grammy award and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums and the most recent release Billy's Place (Club44 Records) is available on all the streaming platforms and at his website, billystritch.com.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Billy Stritch Celebrates Cy Coleman at 54 BelowPhotos: Billy Stritch Celebrates Cy Coleman at 54 Below
September 23, 2022

If you start with a talented singer, back him up with a skilled pianist/arranger and secure a Director who can weave it all together, you have the team in place to create a great show.
PHOTO COVERAGE: Erich Bergen Opens Cafe Carlyle SeasonPHOTO COVERAGE: Erich Bergen Opens Cafe Carlyle Season
September 18, 2022

Actor, Singer, Writer, and Producer, Erich Bergen is currently on the intimate stage of Café Carlyle. He’s opening the hotel’s Fall 2022 entertainment season. The legendary room has added two additional dates to his engagement, Oct 7 & 8. Erich performs an all-new high-energy show specially for this intimate, special occasion, filled with songs and stories from his acclaimed career. Check out photos from the show here.
Photos: British Violinist Daisy Jopling and Frank Shiner Play The IridiumPhotos: British Violinist Daisy Jopling and Frank Shiner Play The Iridium
September 17, 2022

The one-off unique pairing of Daisy Jopling the fiery British classical/rock violinist and singer/actor/entertainer Frank Shiner produced an exciting evening of music at the Iridium last night. Broadway and 51st street didn’t just have the Sound Of Music at street level. It was also very much below ground in the Iridium night club as these two artists thrilled an overflow audience. Check out the photos.
Photos: Jason Robert Brown Brings The Polytonal Dance Party to 54 BelowPhotos: Jason Robert Brown Brings The Polytonal Dance Party to 54 Below
September 12, 2022

There was plenty of excitement in New York City last night.  You were thrilled if you were watching the U.S. Tennis Open or, if you were in the audience at 54 Below as Jason Robert Brown served up a set of electrifying music.   Check out photos here!
Photo Coverage: Avery Sommers Heads Cabaret Benefit For Injured PR Professional Gary SchweikhartPhoto Coverage: Avery Sommers Heads Cabaret Benefit For Injured PR Professional Gary Schweikhart
August 29, 2022

There used to be an old adage in the publicity business, “any publicity is good publicity”.  However, I’m sure legendary public-relations professional Gary Schweikhart would have much preferred not to be in the headlines himself as an accident victim.  