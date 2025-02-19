Photos: Backstage at AN EVENING WITH JOAQUINA KALUKANGO at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW welcomed back Broadway leading lady Joaquina Kalukango on February 12, 13, & 15 at 7pm. See photos from the event here!

Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango teamed up with acclaimed music director Michael Orland for their 54 Below debut in An Evening with Joaquina Kalukango. Known for her unforgettable roles in Paradise Square, The Color Purple, and Slave Play, Joaquina invited audiences on a journey that transcended Broadway, blending genres from pop and country to disco and beyond.

With songs from The Color Purple, Paradise Square, and a dynamic mix of genres, Joaquina's powerhouse vocals and storytelling came alive in this electric and intimate performance.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments