News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Backstage at AN EVENING WITH JOAQUINA KALUKANGO at 54 Below

Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango teamed up with acclaimed music director Michael Orland for their 54 Below debut.

By: Feb. 19, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

54 BELOW welcomed back Broadway leading lady Joaquina Kalukango on February 12, 13, & 15 at 7pm. See photos from the event here! 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Backstage at AN EVENING WITH JOAQUINA KALUKANGO at 54 Below
Chappell Roan Tribute Concert is Coming to The Cutting Room
Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Sammy Davis, Jr. At Birdland
Celebrate Black History Month with BLUES JAM at Jazz At Lincoln Center

Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango teamed up with acclaimed music director Michael Orland for their 54 Below debut in An Evening with Joaquina Kalukango. Known for her unforgettable roles in Paradise Square, The Color Purple, and Slave Play, Joaquina invited audiences on a journey that transcended Broadway, blending genres from pop and country to disco and beyond.

With songs from The Color Purple, Paradise Square, and a dynamic mix of genres, Joaquina's powerhouse vocals and storytelling came alive in this electric and intimate performance. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos