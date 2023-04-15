Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Mother Mosher keeps the action alive and the talent top shelf.

Apr. 15, 2023  

The Lineup With Susie Mosher was temporarily streamlined to two episodes a month but that doesn't mean that the quality of the shows has suffered - quite the contraray, as Mosher and her team of expert musicians provide a playground in the Birdland Theater for audiences and the guests they have come to see. On April 4th, Susie Mosher, Lon Hoyt, Clint de Ganon and guest bass player David Finck gave the full-on LINEUP experience and Susie's photographic documentarian, Matt Baker, was on hand to capture all the action in his lens, as only he can do. Below can be seen Mr. Baker's photos of the pre-show dressing room r&r, the after-performance posings, and the exciting evening of entertainment, the like of which recently garnered Susie and her show two awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabaret. A new Lineup is coming on April 18th and HERE is the link.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens
Clint de Ganon
Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens
Lon Hoyt

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Lindsay Lavin Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Myriam PhiroPhotos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Jumaane SmithPhotos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens Amir E. Gollan

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens Mark Aaron James

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Hyeonseon Baek Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

The Drinkwater BrothersPhotos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Marieann MeringoloPhotos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

The drawing of the mousepad and the mousepad winner!Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Jen Brett and Ricky Antony WestripPhotos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On April 4th David Finck was the guest bass player.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next up on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens

About Matt Baker:

Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



Scott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Dont Tell Mama Next Week Photo
Scott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Don't Tell Mama Next Week
Dame Edna's Official Honorary Understudy has one last 'Sassy Saturday' performance after emceeing the 2023 Bistro Awards as a Bistro Award recipient for Comedic Characterization
PRONOUN SHOWDOWN, Charles Busch, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
PRONOUN SHOWDOWN, Charles Busch, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Cyrille Aimée, John Pizzarelli, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Cyrille Aimée, John Pizzarelli, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced programming running April 18 through April 30.
VAUDEVILLE REIMAGINED Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This April Photo
VAUDEVILLE REIMAGINED Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This April
The Laurie Beechman Theatre will welcome Anthony Chavers and Deidre Lynn Thompson on Sunday, April 30th at 1pm. Click here for tickets on sale now!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker LensPhotos: April 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In The Matt Baker Lens
April 15, 2023

Fresh off of her double MAC Award win and sold out performance of CASHINO, Susie Mosher keeps the quality at The Lineup up to snuff.
10 Videos That Get Us Geared Up For Christine Andreas TWO FOR THE ROAD at Café Carlyle10 Videos That Get Us Geared Up For Christine Andreas TWO FOR THE ROAD at Café Carlyle
April 14, 2023

Tony Award nominee and cabaret artist supreme, Christine Andreas, and her husband, Martin Silvestri, are TWO FOR THE ROAD.
Anthony Murphy Brings A JOYFUL NOISE! Back To The Green Room 42 April 24thAnthony Murphy Brings A JOYFUL NOISE! Back To The Green Room 42 April 24th
April 14, 2023

In his original one-man, big-band show, A Joyful Noise!, Anthony Murphy shows his audience what it means to be joyful!
Caruso, Hilty, Urie & White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday Gala at Carnegie HallCaruso, Hilty, Urie & White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall
April 14, 2023

This One’s For You: The Music of Barry Manilow Pops 40th Birthday Gala adds starry new cast members.
Lucille Carr-Kaffashan Returns To Don't Tell Mama With THREE SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERSLucille Carr-Kaffashan Returns To Don't Tell Mama With THREE SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS
April 14, 2023

Lucille Carr-Kaffashan will celebrate woman singer songwriters in series that will span spring, summer and autumn.
share