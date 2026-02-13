Photos: Ann Kittredge's LOVE FOR SALE at Don't Tell Mama Celebrates 10 Years of Cabaret

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge is celebrating her tenth aanniversary in cabaret with Love For Sale in the Brick Room at Don’t Tell Mama. She played her first show on Wednesday, February 11 at 7 pm and returns tomorrow on Valentine’s Day Saturday, February 14 at 4 pm. Kittredge is accompanied by her Musical Director Christopher Denny on piano, with a program directed by Barry Kleinbort.

In the show, 2025 Bistro award-winning singer/recording artist Ann Kittredge returns to the cabaret stage where it all began a decade ago with a potpourri of melodies culled from her past cabaret shows including her debut It’s About Time in 2016, as well as One Night Only, reIMAGINE, Movie Nite, Just in Time, Romantic Notions, An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, and from her most recent critically-acclaimed program When in Love.

Kittredge is revisiting her performances from the Mabel Mercer Conventions, as well as sharing many of her favorite arrangements, including “It Might as Well be Spring” “Mr. Tambourine Man” and Ahrens & Flaherty’s “Garden,” a stand-alone song gifted to Ann for her acclaimed tribute to their works, “Fancy Meeting You Here: A Tribute to Ahrens & Flaherty.” Brady Schwind of BroadwayWorld hailed her as a “…story-songstress supreme: a title that may be undefeated for some time to come.” Tomorrow, you can expect an evening filled with musical love - which we need now more than ever.