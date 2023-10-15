Photos: Amanda Green Returns To Birdland With An All-Star Cast!

Guest performers included Tony Nominee Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Alan H. Green, Kristoffer Cusack, and Jade Jones.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Review: Jen Brett Makes NYC Solo Show Debut At Birdland With MOSAIC Photo 4 Jen Brett Turns Birdland Into A MOSAIC

Birdland celebrated autumn with one of the club’s favorite singer/songwriters, two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated Amanda Green. Amanda was joined by some talented Broadway pals who performed an evening of her hilarious and moving songs. Guest performers included Tony Nominee Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Alan H. Green, Kristoffer Cusack, and Jade Jones.

Check out photos below!

Musical Direction by John Yun, with Gary Sieger on guitar and Shannon Ford on drums.

Amanda is a Tony-Award nominated lyricist-composer. She wrote the lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, revised the book and lyrics for the revival of Kiss Me Kate with Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase, and is currently working on Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore. Broadway: On The Twentieth Century Revival starring Kristin Chenoweth (Addt’l Lyrics); Bring It On, Co-Lyricist, w/ Lin Manuel Miranda; Nominated for Tony Award Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Lyrics. Hands On A Hardbody, Lyrics, Co-Composer; Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and 2 Drama Desk Award Nominations (Music & Lyrics.) Frederic Loewe Composition Award (first female winner); High Fidelity (Lyrics) TV: Peter Pan Live! NBC (Addt’l Lyrics). Jonathan Larson Award for Excellence in Songwriting. As a performer, Amanda has appeared in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Birdland, Joe’s Pub, 54 Below et al. and has received 2 MAC Awards and a BISTRO Award.

Photos by Kevin Alvey




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
BACK TO THE FUTURE Benefit For 54 Below Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Benefit For 54 Below

Join the 54 Below family and fellow supporters at a special performance of this iconic musical – all to benefit “Broadway’s Living Room.”

2
Marilyn Maye Arrives At 54 Below Photo
Marilyn Maye Arrives At 54 Below

Marilyn Maye opened at 54 Below last night for her one-month residency (not every night, there is a schedule that must be examined before buying tickets) and the first-night crowd went home feeling the joy from a generously abundant show the like of which only MM can provide.

3
Norbert Leo Butz, Lorna Luft, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Norbert Leo Butz, Lorna Luft, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. Get all of the detail here!

4
Ron Carters Foresight Quartet, Nick Finzer Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Ron Carter's Foresight Quartet, Nick Finzer Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running October 16th - October 29th. Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You