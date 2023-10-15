Photos: Amanda Green Returns To Birdland With An All-Star Cast!

Birdland celebrated autumn with one of the club’s favorite singer/songwriters, two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated Amanda Green. Amanda was joined by some talented Broadway pals who performed an evening of her hilarious and moving songs. Guest performers included Tony Nominee Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Alan H. Green, Kristoffer Cusack, and Jade Jones.

Check out photos below!

Musical Direction by John Yun, with Gary Sieger on guitar and Shannon Ford on drums.

Amanda is a Tony-Award nominated lyricist-composer. She wrote the lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, revised the book and lyrics for the revival of Kiss Me Kate with Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase, and is currently working on Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore. Broadway: On The Twentieth Century Revival starring Kristin Chenoweth (Addt’l Lyrics); Bring It On, Co-Lyricist, w/ Lin Manuel Miranda; Nominated for Tony Award Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Lyrics. Hands On A Hardbody, Lyrics, Co-Composer; Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and 2 Drama Desk Award Nominations (Music & Lyrics.) Frederic Loewe Composition Award (first female winner); High Fidelity (Lyrics) TV: Peter Pan Live! NBC (Addt’l Lyrics). Jonathan Larson Award for Excellence in Songwriting. As a performer, Amanda has appeared in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Birdland, Joe’s Pub, 54 Below et al. and has received 2 MAC Awards and a BISTRO Award.

Photos by Kevin Alvey