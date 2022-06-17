Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

A gala celebration honoring Broadway's own Lee Roy Reams was a night to remember.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 17, 2022  

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody On Sunday, June 12th, the American Popular Song Society hosted a gala celebration honoring Broadway star, Tony Award nominated Lee Roy Reams, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. An impressive lineup of stars from the stages of Broadway and the nightclubs of New York gathered to pay tribute to Mr. Reams in song and spoken word. The gala was produced by Sandi Durell and Marilyn Lester and Musical Directed by Michael Lavine. APSS President Linda Amiel Burns was on hand to welcome the audience, the entertainers, and Mr. Reams, and guest photographer Bowie Dunwoody represented Broadway World Cabaret as documentarian for the evening.

Visit the American Popular Song Society website HERE.

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
APSS President Linda Amiel Burns and event producer Sandi Durell
Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Musical Director Michael Lavine
Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Scott Coulter

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Melissa Errico

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Tony Danza

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Beth Fowler

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Danny Bacher

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Jim Brochu

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Lewis J. Stadlin

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Karen Ziemba

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Steve Ross

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Charles Busch

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Karen Mason

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Sidney Myer

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Marilyn Maye

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
KT Sullivan

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Jeff Harnar

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Jon Weber

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Penny Fuller

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Walter Willison

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody
Lee Roy Reams

Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody Bowie Dunwoody (they/he) is a New York based Artist, Marketing Professional, and Activist. Currently, they are the Marketing Manager for On-Site Opera, and the Marketing Director for East Harlem's The Shakespeare Forum, where they have held several roles since joining the team in 2018. He is also the lead consultant at Rainbowie Media, the Marketing start-up they launched during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Since graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Bowie has held multiple roles in the theatre sphere, including actor, stage manager, producer, and social media creator. In their free time, they love reading, photography, and writing erotic fan fiction on the internet. Over the last year and a half, Bowie has procured over 25 new house plants. Visit the Bowie Dunwoody website HERE.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Mosher