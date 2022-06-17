Photos: AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY TRIBUTE TO LEE ROY REAMS at The Cutting Room by Bowie Dunwoody

On Sunday, June 12th, the American Popular Song Society hosted a gala celebration honoring Broadway star, Tony Award nominated Lee Roy Reams, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. An impressive lineup of stars from the stages of Broadway and the nightclubs of New York gathered to pay tribute to Mr. Reams in song and spoken word. The gala was produced by Sandi Durell and Marilyn Lester and Musical Directed by Michael Lavine. APSS President Linda Amiel Burns was on hand to welcome the audience, the entertainers, and Mr. Reams, and guest photographer Bowie Dunwoody represented Broadway World Cabaret as documentarian for the evening.

APSS President Linda Amiel Burns and event producer Sandi Durell

Musical Director Michael Lavine

Michael-Demby Cain

Bowie Dunwoody (they/he) is a New York based Artist, Marketing Professional, and Activist. Currently, they are the Marketing Manager for On-Site Opera, and the Marketing Director for East Harlem's The Shakespeare Forum, where they have held several roles since joining the team in 2018. He is also the lead consultant at Rainbowie Media, the Marketing start-up they launched during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Since graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Bowie has held multiple roles in the theatre sphere, including actor, stage manager, producer, and social media creator.