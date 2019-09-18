Photo Flash: Wendy Scherl's TOWN AND COUNTRY Opens At The Laurie Beechman

In her new cabaret show, Town and Country, singer Wendy Scherl asks the question: Is it wrong for a hip, urban lass who grew up in the chrome plated shadows of Eli's and Bloomingdale's to harbor a secret fondness for open fields and the earthy twang of Loretta Lynn? Two more chances to see her answer the question at The Laurie Beechman, Thursday, September 26 and Wednesday, November 20, at the Laurie Beechman Theater, all at 7 PM.

Town and Country is proof of Scherl's personal commitment to all kinds of music. Devised by director Barry. Kleinbort and musical director Christopher Denny, Town and Country combines urban numbers by New York writers like Andrew Lippa and David Yazeck with countrified classics originally introduced by Dolly Parton and Nancy Sinatra. Also included in this eclectic mix are several cuts from Scherl's latest CD. The show features Christopher Denny on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Dan Gross on drums.

Town and Country plays on September 17, 26 and November 20. Cover charge is $25 with a $20 Food and Beverage minimum. For tickets click here

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located below the West Bank Café at 407 W 42nd Street New York, NY

