Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside 54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS

Article Pixel Nov. 4, 2019  

Last night, Feinstein's/54 Below again celebrated the popular and prolific summer camp, French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. It has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of Broadway's brightest stars! French Woods recently celebrated its 50th summer, and is still going strong!

The evening boasted some of French Woods's prominent alumni in a night of story and song as they reminisced about a time before Broadway. Performers sang the roles they played in their youth and discussd some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

A portion of the proceeds were donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler, associate produced and hosted by Michael Kushner, and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Performers included Max Beer (Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life), Sarah Boyle, Aaron F. Brateman (10×25 at Atlantic Theater Company), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Michelle Coben (Disney's Finding Nemo), Ben Edelman (Admissions, Significant Other), Josh Freilich, Roy George (Weird The Musical, Idol The Musical), Lisa Graye (Friends! The Musical Parody), Jordan Hirsch, Madeline Hurley, Lee Kasper (You Can't Take It With You, Harvey), Michael Kushner (On The Town, Toxic if Swallowed), Rebecca Kuznick (Sistas: The Musical, Company), Jennifer Molson, Rob Morean (Torch Song), Gabrielle Pisapia, Maddison Rotner, Lance Rubin (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love), Adrian Ruz (Disney's The Jungle Book), Lee Slobotkin (The Book of Mormon, Wicked), Heather Tepe (Matilda, Billy Elliot) and Matthew Wechsler.

The evening ended with a performance by current French Woods campers Zach Asnis, Jalen Bunch, Hudson Flynn, Abby Gluck, Tiffany Kumar, Skylar Sherman and Foster Schrader.

Photo Credit: Katy Beth Barber

Foster Schrader, Ray Kao, Hudson Flynn, Tiffany Kumar, Skylar Sherman, Jalen Bunch, Zach Asnis and Abby Gluck

Beth Schaefer, Michael Knauf, Roy George, Ben Caplan, Matthew Wechsler, Aaron Farenback-Brateman, Sarah Boyle, Brian Worsdale, Matt Stern, Madeline Hurley, Jennifer Molson Gabrielle Pisapia, Josh Frei

Maddison Rotner, Lisa Graye, Max Beer, Michelle Coben and Jordan Hirsch

Michael Kushner and Jen Sandler

Lee Kasper and Rob Morean

Lee Kasper

Rob Morean

Lance Rubin

Josh Freilich

Lauryn Ciardullo

Beth Schaefer and Brian Worsdale

Lee Slobotkin, Michael Kushner, Rebecca Kuznick and Heather Tepe

Ben Caplan and Jen Sandler

Jennifer Molson, Madeline Hurley, Matthew Wechsler and Gabrielle Pisapia

Full Company

Jordan Hirsch, Michelle Coben, Max Beer, Maddison Rotner and Lisa Graye

Max Beer

Maddison Rotner and Lisa Graye

Jordan Hirsch and Michelle Coben

Michael Kushner

Rob Morean

Heather Tepe

Lee Kasper

Ben Edelman

Gabrielle Pisapia

Madeline Hurley

Matthew Wechsler

Jennifer Molson and Aaron Farenback-Brateman

Roy George

Adrian Ruz

Sarah Boyle

Sarah Boyle, Adrian Ruz, Jennifer Molson, Roy George, Madeline Hurley, Matthew Wechsler, Gabrielle Pisapia and Aaron Farenback Brateman

Rebecca Kuznick

Lee Slobotkin

Lauryn Ciardullo

Lance Rubin

Beth Schaefer

Zach Asnis, Jalen Bunch, Hudson Flynn, Abby Gluck, Tiffany Kumar, Skylar Sherman and Foster Schrader

Zach Asnis, Jalen Bunch, Hudson Flynn, Abby Gluck, Tiffany Kumar, Skylar Sherman and Foster Schrader

Zach Asnis, Jalen Bunch, Hudson Flynn, Abby Gluck, Tiffany Kumar, Skylar Sherman and Foster Schrader



