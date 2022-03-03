Natasha Castillo, frequent MAC Award nominee and frontwoman of the popular SPOTLIGHT ON YOU Open Mic night returned to Don't Tell Mama this week with her show paying tribute to the music of the Eighties, Natasha Castillo'S EXCELLENT 80'S ADVENTURE. The program that has played previously in this same club and the Laurie Beechman Theatre is a love letter to the music that helped shape the formative years of youthful Castillo, who appears in the show dressed in her best Cyndi Lauper drag. With an exceptional band made up of drummer Don Kelly, bassist Matt Scharfglass, and pianist Tracy Stark (Musical Director and background vocalist, alongside Karen Mack), Natasha played her Lennie Watts-helmed program for a room filled with cabaret luminaries like Bobbie Horowitz, Goldie Dver, Rian Keating, Jamie Salzano, Becca Kidwell and more, all of whom could be seen waving their glow sticks and grooving in their seats to music by Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, Styx and more. Always adorable and completely lovable, Ms. Castillo inspired (as she always does) good will, smiles, and open hearts.

Broadway World Cabaret was on hand to capture Natasha Castillo and her bodacious, rad, schweet Eighties party in action.

Find great shows to see by visiting the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

Natasha Castillo has a website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher