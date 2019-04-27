Photo Flash: Max Vernon's Existential Life Crisis Lullaby At Joe's Pub

Apr. 27, 2019  

Max Vernon returned to Joe's Pub on April 23 with "Existential Life Crisis Lullaby", a concert, featuring special guests Andy Mientus, Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park, Gianna Masi, Avery Leigh Draut, Michelle Geo and Leah Lane. Ellie Heyman directed Vernon's six-month residency and series of shows at Joe's Pub.

Vernon's Off-Broadway musical The View UpStairs (which featured Longoria in its Off-Broadway bow) was recently announced to make its London premiere at the Soho Theatre in July. Vernon is also the composer-lyricist of the award-winning Off-Broadway musical KPOP. Vernon's musicals have received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, three Drama Desk Award nominations, a Jonathan Larson Grant, and the Richard Rodgers Award.

"We memorized 210 pages of script, presented 51 iconic guest performers, handmade 30 costumes, built 6 completely different musical sets, and beguiled over 1000 audience members. To everyone who went on the wild 6-month marathon ride with me," stated Vernon, "I have infinite gratitude and feel creatively transformed by our experience together. I will remember it for the rest of my life. Thank you. Existential Life Crisis Lullaby, out."

For more information see: www.MaxVernon.com

Max Vernon with Ellie Heyman and Leah Lane

Max Vernon

Max Vernon and Fancy Feast

Andy Mientus

Max Vernon

Gianna Masi

Sophia Ramos, Gianna Masi, Avery Leigh Draut, Michelle Geo

Sophia Ramos

Max Vernon, Emma Vernon, Gianna Masi, Michelle Geo, Avery Leigh Draut

Michael Longoria

Max Vernon, Leah Lane

Leah Lane

Helen Park and Max Vernon

Jo Lampert

Sophia Ramos

Max Vernon Existential Life Crisis Lullaby at Joe''s Pub



