Photo Flash: Max Vernon's Existential Life Crisis Lullaby At Joe's Pub

Max Vernon returned to Joe's Pub on April 23 with "Existential Life Crisis Lullaby", a concert, featuring special guests Andy Mientus, Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park, Gianna Masi, Avery Leigh Draut, Michelle Geo and Leah Lane. Ellie Heyman directed Vernon's six-month residency and series of shows at Joe's Pub.

Vernon's Off-Broadway musical The View UpStairs (which featured Longoria in its Off-Broadway bow) was recently announced to make its London premiere at the Soho Theatre in July. Vernon is also the composer-lyricist of the award-winning Off-Broadway musical KPOP. Vernon's musicals have received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, three Drama Desk Award nominations, a Jonathan Larson Grant, and the Richard Rodgers Award.

"We memorized 210 pages of script, presented 51 iconic guest performers, handmade 30 costumes, built 6 completely different musical sets, and beguiled over 1000 audience members. To everyone who went on the wild 6-month marathon ride with me," stated Vernon, "I have infinite gratitude and feel creatively transformed by our experience together. I will remember it for the rest of my life. Thank you. Existential Life Crisis Lullaby, out."

For more information see: www.MaxVernon.com





