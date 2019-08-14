Photo Flash: Jared Grimes Hits The Stage For Broadway at Birdland

Aug. 14, 2019  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer/dancer Jared Grimes, who brought an evening of high energy, non-stop, genre-fusing music and dance to the Birdland stage. The band included Mark Meadows on piano, DeWitt Fleming on drums, Bret Puchir on guitar and Brent Birckhead on sax.

Jared Grimes is a quadruple threat in the world of the arts where he is heavily making his mark in singing, dancing, acting, and choreographing. On numerous occasions, he has danced alongside legends such as Wynton Marsalis Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis, Fayard Nicholas and performed for Barack Obama and Ted Kennedy at the Kennedy Center.

Grimes has toured with musical legend, Mariah Carey, under the choreography of Marty Kudelka, and danced for artists such as Common, Salt-n-Pepa, Envogue, Busta Rhymes and the Roots. Jared's theater credits include, After Midnight on Broadway, directed by Warren Carlyle,Twist, directed by Debbie Allen, Babes in Arms at the Goodspeed Opera House choreographed by Randy Skinner, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes directed by John Rando at Encores and Broadway Underground directed by himself.

Grimes has appeared in commercials for Coca-Cola, Subway, MTV and on television shows such as "Star Search," "Showtime at the Apollo," ABC Family's "Dance Fever," and "The Jerry Lewis Telethon." His television acting credits include Fox TV's "Fringe" and HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."

Grimes made his choreography debut in Cirque Du Soleil's, Banana Shpeel off-Broadway, choreographed commercials for Chili's and also assisted choreography with Kristin Denehy for Macy's popular Kids Bop commercial. Recently he is a choreographer of After Midnight on Broadway and associate choreographer of Holler If You Hear Me, the Tupac musical.

His feature film credits include "The Marc Pease Experience," starring Ben Stiller, "Little Manhattan" and "First Born," starring Elizabeth Shue. Jared was a lead in the Radio City Spring Spectacular produced by Harvey Weinstein and recently choreographed the feature film "Breaking Brooklyn" with director Paul Becker. Recently he has choreographed the musical Jelly's Last Jam, Scottsboro Boys andAin't Misbehavin' at the Signature Theater. Jared is currently playing the recurring role of Adrian in NBC's "Manifest."

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Yurika Nakano, Ronald Grimes, Jared Grimes

Tamara Tunie, Shari Williams, Jared Grimes, Kurt Csolak, Amanda Castro, CK Edwards

Jared Grimes

Michael Heitzman, Jared Grimes

Michael Demby Cane, Andrew Turtletaub, Jared Grimes, Joe Lanteri

Mark Meadows

Jordan Morris, Dewitt Fleming Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, Ben Mapp

John West, Jared Grimes, Ruby Lewis, Jim Caruso

Jared Grimes, Daniel J. Watts

Jared Grimes. Brent Birkhead

Jared Grimes. Brandon Victor Dixon

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes

Endea Owens

Dewitt Fleming Jr., John Manzari, Jared Grimes. Leo Manzari

Dewitt Fleming Jr.

Darius de Haas, Jared Grimes, Tamara Tunie

Bret Puchir

Brent Birkhead, Mark Meadows, Endea Owens, Bret Puchir, Dewitt Fleming Jr., Jared Grimes

Allysa Shorte, Marty McGuire, Phillip Attmore, Jared Grimes, Kimberly Immanuel, Yuka Kameda, Ronald Grimes, Daniel J. Watts, Yurika Nakano, Dewitt Fleming Jr.



