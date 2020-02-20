Advertisement

Photo Flash: J. Mark McVey In Concert At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented J. Mark McVey in concert on Monday, February 17.

Best known for having performed the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables more than 3200 times, J. Mark McVey performed "Broadway And Beyond." He sang an eclectic group of songs by some of the world's greatest composers and lyricists from shows including West Side Story, Anything Goes, South Pacific, They're Playing Our Song, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables and many more. He sang of love and inspiration from 22 years serving as Maestro Marvin Hamlisch's tenor of choice with the greatest symphonies around the globe.

See photos below!

The Broadway at Birdland concerts series takes place every Monday on the historic stage, located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District at 315 West 44 Street.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

J. Mark McVey

J. Mark McVey

J. Mark McVey, Christy Tarr-McVey, Nina Hennessey, Joseph Baker, Dean Vali, ILya Maslov, Scott Vansickle, Warren Odze

Christy Tarr-McVey, Nina Hennessey

J. Mark McVey

J. Mark McVey

J. Mark McVey

J. Mark McVey

J. Mark McVey

Nina Hennessey

Nina Hennessey, J. Mark McVey

Christy Tarr-McVey, J. Mark McVey

Christy Tarr-McVey

Christy Tarr-McVey, J. Mark McVey

Nina Hennessey, Christy Tarr-McVey

J. Mark McVey, Joseph Baker

J. Mark McVey, Gene Thomas

J. Mark McVey and cast/crew of the Ridgewood High School Jamboree



