Photo Flash: J. Mark McVey In Concert At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented J. Mark McVey in concert on Monday, February 17.

Best known for having performed the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables more than 3200 times, J. Mark McVey performed "Broadway And Beyond." He sang an eclectic group of songs by some of the world's greatest composers and lyricists from shows including West Side Story, Anything Goes, South Pacific, They're Playing Our Song, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables and many more. He sang of love and inspiration from 22 years serving as Maestro Marvin Hamlisch's tenor of choice with the greatest symphonies around the globe.

The Broadway at Birdland concerts series takes place every Monday on the historic stage, located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District at 315 West 44 Street.

