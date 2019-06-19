Photo Flash: Inside The Return Of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW LIVE! STARRING JOSHUA TURCHIN

Producer The Green Room 42 played host on Friday, June 14, 2019, to the fourth edition variety show of The Early Night Show LIVE! created, written, directed, accompanied, and performed by 12 year old Joshua Turchin. The young performer, writer and composer drew lots of laughs and applause throughout the cabaret featuring music, sketch comedy, improv, and special guests.

Caroline Basu (School of Rock), Sway Bhatia (Really Rosie), Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime), Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Cursed Child), Sydney Chan (The King and I Tour, A Christmas Story Tour), Grace DeAmicis (Cursed Child), Daniel Dunlow (Multiple BroadwayWorld and LOVE Awards), Bonale Fambrini (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, The King and I), Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach-Goodspeed), Jenna Gavigan (Gypsy, Lulu the Broadway Mouse), Monroe George (YOUNG Broadway Series), Gianna Harris (School of Rock), Kaylin Hedges (Annie-The Hollywood Bowl), Eleanor Koski (Les Miserables, God Friended Me), Ch! ris Martinez (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Julia Mendelsohn (Broadway Vocal Coach), Madeline Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Avelina Sanchez (Corner of Bitter and Sweet), Ava Ulloa (Matilda), and Keira Young (The King and I tour).

The variety opened with a parody of the Muppet's song "We're Doing a Sequel" featuring the Green Room's own Daniel Dunlow. Other highlights included a Hamilton medley arranged by Joshua Turchin and performed by Sway Bhatia, Bonale Fambrini, Chris Martinez, and Gianna Harris, a medley featuring songs composed by Alan Menken performed by Caroline Basu, Keira Young, Avelina Sanchez, Joshua Turchin, Bonale Fambrini and Ava Ulloa, and an original song composed and written by Joshua Turchin featuring Kaylin Hedges. Joshua Turchin also created a "Disneyfied" segment, which featured a parody of the song The Ballad of Sara Berry and was performed by Joshua Turchin, Ellis Gage, Grace DeAmicis, Catherine Ashmore Bradley and Ava Ulloa on Drums. Original music from Joshua Turchin's upcoming musical The Perfect Fit was featured, performed by Joshua Turchin and Julia Mendelsohn. Eleanor Koski and Joshua Turchin performed a mash-up of Flashlight and You Will be Found for a special "Sound Alike Segment." More highlights are available on Joshua Turchin's Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/joshuaturchin1 or on Instagram @joshuaturchin or @theearlynightshow.

The Early Night Show is the brainchild of 12-year-old singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer and music director Joshua Turchin (@joshuaturchin). Joshua loves late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid, so he created The Early Night Show to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and origi! nal music to a family friendly audience. Featuring music from Hamilton, Waitress, The Muppets, The Perfect Fit, and others, coupled with a late show comedy-vibe, Turchin lends his musicality and humor to a fun and entertaining evening. Sing for Hope will receive a portion of the proceeds from the evening.

Joshua Turchin is an accomplished professional singer, actor, and composer. Select professional credits include Disney's The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl (Flounder); A Christmas Story the Musical Broadway National Tour (Randy); Forbidden Broadway Salutes Carol Channing; Caroline, or Change/Tantrum Theater (Noah); TrevorLive LA (Trevor from Trevor the Musical); The Pill/LaMama; Nickelodeon's Becca's Bunch (Promos); iHeartRadio (recurring comedy sketches); numerous voice over animations, and work on several developmental works, including the Equity lab for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unmasked and Equity readings Shepherd, Hotel on the Corner of Bitt! er and Sweet; Bla Bla Land (Forbidden Broadway); XY the Musical; Dust and Shadow; Wendy Unwritten; Christmas in Hell; A Christmas Carol (Century Club); Kris Kringle; and others. Joshua has sung on nearly 10 demo cast recordings and cast recordings, including demo work for the upcoming musical 13 Going On 30. Joshua is also creator and host of The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin, and serves as host and accompanist for the monthly (YOUNG) Broadway Series at The Green Room 42. Joshua is also the composer, book writer and lyricist for The Perfect Fit premiering this August in NYC. Instagram: @joshuaturchin Visit Joshua Turchin's Website for more information: www.joshuaturchin.com!

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cea! rley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





