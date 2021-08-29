Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

No surprise to fans of Ms. Mosher or Mr. Reed but last week's LINEUP looks like a great time.

Aug. 29, 2021  

Photos: Gene Reed Shows The August 24th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Broadway World Exclusive Photo Essay In show business - and in life - consistency is key, and the team that puts together THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is nothing if not consistent. Each week, Ms. Mosher curates a stunning array of talented guests, Brad Simmons Musical Directs brilliantly, and the members of the band bring their A-Game, as do the documentarians, Gene Reed and Stewart Green. Last week Mr. Reed was on hand to capture the latest episode of the popular variety show, and the artist with the lens has shared his collection in the Broadway World Cabaret exclusive.

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

Susie Mosher

Romelda Teron Benjamin and Brad Simmons

Eric Yves Garcia

Kimberly Hawkey

David Perman & Natalie Weiss

Marissa Licata (with Shannon Ford on drums)

Adam Feldman

Aury Krebs

Lynette Sheard

Brad Simmons

Brad Simmons with John Miller and Shannon Ford
Hudson's Mom

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint De Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - for the August 24th performance the Guest Drummer was Shannon Ford

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

