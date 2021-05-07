Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE

Florida has become one big joke with comedian Michele Balan

May. 7, 2021  

Sometimes happenings in Florida are no laughing matter but that was not the case this weekend. Stand Up Comedian Michele Balan flew into Florida for a few gigs.

On her first plane trip this year she wound up landing at the wrong airport because of weather conditions, but her jokes and comic wit did land with hysterical precision on the audience at the Kelsey Theater in Lake Park last night. After leaving a high-paying executive position at a computer company, Balan honed her comedy skills making the rounds at local New York comedy clubs.

Using her quick wit and savvy sense of humor she soon found herself in performing regularly at Carolines on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club and The Comic Strip Live. Los Angeles soon came calling, Michele headed out west where she recorded her first CD "Neurotic by Nature" at the Hollywood Improv. On that CD, Michele wrote a song parody, "I'm everything I am, because you left me"! an with get honor, the amazingly funny and vocal power house Nell Carter sang with Michele (well, fortunately, sang over Michele).

Michele may be re-releasing "Neurotic by Nature". So keep an eye out. As Michele's popularity grew so, did the press. The New York Post's Cindy Adams declared Michele "Dynamite". Voted one of the "Top 10 Comics" by Backstage Magazine. The San Francisco Bay Times also placed her on their national Top 10 and Broadway World honored Michele at number two in their Top 10 List of cabaret performers.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE
Michele Balan

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE
Michele Balan

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE
Michele Balan

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE
Michele Balan

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE
Leslie Laredo & Michele Balan

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE

Photos: First Look at MICHELE BALAN IS TOURING AND FLORIDA HAS BECOME A BIG JOKE


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
THERE WILL BE LIGHT Fundraiser Concert Will Be Hosted by Sarah Drake on May 14th Photo

THERE WILL BE LIGHT Fundraiser Concert Will Be Hosted by Sarah Drake on May 14th

BWW Review: IL PARLE, ELLE CHANTE, PART 3: MYSTERY at Florence Gould Hall Photo

BWW Review: IL PARLE, ELLE CHANTE, PART 3: MYSTERY at Florence Gould Hall

Feinsteins at the Nikko Announces May Reopening Date; Concerts to Feature Kelli Barret &am Photo

Feinstein's at the Nikko Announces May Reopening Date; Concerts to Feature Kelli Barret & Jarrod Spector, Liz Callaway and More

BWW Interview: Marilyn Maye of BROADWAY, THE MAYE WAY Premiering May 8th On 54 Below Premi Photo

BWW Interview: Marilyn Maye of BROADWAY, THE MAYE WAY Premiering May 8th On 54 Below Premieres


From This Author Stephen Sorokoff