Photo Flash: Eden Espinosa UNPLUGGED AND UNPLANNED In Residence At The Green Room 42

Last week Eden Espinosa debuted her inaugural show in her four-week residency at The Green Room 42. Since Ms. Espinosa is going out on an artistic limb to create a brand new UNPLUGGED AND UNPLANNED show every week, three different cabaret journalists will join in sharing with our readers their impressions and experiences at Eden's shows.

Today we will take a look at photos from cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield, who is presenting last night's EDEN ESPINOSA: UNPLUGGED AND UNPLANNED, as seen through the lens of her magic camera. In the upcoming weeks, please look forward to new reviews of Eden's artistry from two new reporters.

In the meantime, secure your tickets to Ms. Espinosa's show by visiting The Green Room 42 website

Stephen Mosher, Editor, Broadway World Cabaret





