Photo Flash: Dawn Derow Presents THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME At Laurie Beechman Theatre

Jun. 27, 2019  

In 2016, critically acclaimed cabaret performer Dawn Derow revisited her operatic roots and took home a Bistro Award as "Outstanding Vocalist" for LEGIT: A Classical Cabaret. Then in 2017 and 2018, Dawn explored the hit music of the "Greatest Generation" period with her MAC Award-winning ("Best Female Vocalist") MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941 (she was also nominated for BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Awards for "Best Show" and "Best Vocalist"). Now Dawn is ready to prove that you can go home again-musically, that is.

Opening on Father's Day, Sunday June 16 at 1 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Caf (407 West 42nd Street @ 9th Ave), Dawn will present THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME, inspired by her father's vast record collection that she heard growing up. Directed by multiple MAC Award-winning Director Jeff Harnar with Musical Direction by Matt Baker, Dawn will tell the story of how the songs she grew up listening to inspired her and helped her blossom into the multi-faceted singer/performer she is today. Dawn's set list will include classic pop hits and Broadway show tunes from legendary performers such as Judy Collins, Jacques Brel, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and a young Rosemary Clooney, as well as by contemporary artists P!nk, and Miranda Lambert. Playing in Dawn's band for the first time will be Peter Calo on guitar and Steve Doyle on bass.

The cover charge is $25 ($20 for MAC Members) with a $20 Food/Drink Minimum. Reservations can be made at WestBankCafe.com or by calling 212-695-6909.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield

