Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success

Article Pixel

Remember, all shows are available to stream, for free, on Broadway on Demand 24/7, and... a new show premiers every Friday night at 9pm!

Nov. 12, 2020  

The launch of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" was a hit! The show welcomed the fabulous Amra Faye Wright to the Rumpus Room. They enjoyed a special cocktail and chatted about her amazing Broadway success and how her artistry has evolved in this Covid world.

Check out photos below!

Remember, all shows are available to stream, for free, on Broadway on Demand 24/7, and... a new show premiers every Friday night at 9pm!

Click here to go to the show page!

You can always go to Doris Dear's web site at to keep up with stories and recipes from the show!

All photos from Alex Pearlman

Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success

Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success
Doris Dear and Amra Faye Wright have a laugh

Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success
Doris Dear gives diet advice

Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success
Doris Dear gives travel advice

Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success
Doris Dear at the bar cart!

Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success
Doris Dear and Amra Faye cheers!

 



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Sierra Boggess' Birdland Concert!
  • Human Race Presents Virtual Reading Of GARDEN POLITICS
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Aisha de Haas' Birdland Concert!
  • Rike's Holiday Windows Will Make 2020 Appearance At Schuster Center