Photo Flash: DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres to Success
Remember, all shows are available to stream, for free, on Broadway on Demand 24/7, and... a new show premiers every Friday night at 9pm!
The launch of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" was a hit! The show welcomed the fabulous Amra Faye Wright to the Rumpus Room. They enjoyed a special cocktail and chatted about her amazing Broadway success and how her artistry has evolved in this Covid world.
Check out photos below!
All photos from Alex Pearlman
Doris Dear and Amra Faye Wright have a laugh
Doris Dear gives diet advice
Doris Dear gives travel advice
Doris Dear at the bar cart!
Doris Dear and Amra Faye cheers!