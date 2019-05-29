Photo Flash: Birdland Theater Hosts John Davidson

May. 29, 2019  

Birdland Theater was thrilled to present singer/actor/host/legend John Davidson in concert on Monday, May 27. Fresh from his starring roles in Finding Neverland and Wicked, John returned to his passion - singing his original songs in pure troubadour fashion. With backstage stories of his 50 years of TV hosting (HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, THAT'S INCREDIBLE, THE TONIGHT SHOW) and movies, plus his original comedy songs ("Seventy Sucks," "The Wall Street Blues"), John delivered an energetic evening of humor, inspiration, and music.

Birdland Theater was packed to the rafters with family, friends and fans of Mr. Davidson, including comic Gilbert Gottfried, "Late Show" musical director Paul Shaffer, Broadway's Karen Ziemba and Tony-nominated (The Cher Show) costume designer Bob Mackie, among many others.

Photos Credit: Kevin Alvey



