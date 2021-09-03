Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

As The Lineup moves back into the downstairs space, the cameras capture the action.

Sep. 3, 2021  

Photos: August 31st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Showcased by Gene Reed AND Stewart Green It has been fun having THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher playing the big room at Birdland, but this week Hudson's Mom moved her show back downstairs to The Birdland Theater, where the blue of crushed velvet curtains and smaller surroundings restored to the weekly variety show its original intimacy. With the guests of the show and the patrons of the club closer to one another in proximity, everybody felt at home and cozy, as Susie presented another array of breathtaking talent ranging from Farah Alvin's rock and roll vibe to Benny Benack III's sultry jazz to the earth-moving sounds of Juson Williams and the JW Inspirational Singers of NYC. Mosher's grateful audience returned home heart-warmed and nourished by the incomparable artistry of the New York City performers, recently returned to the stage.

For the occasion, Stewart Green AND Gene Reed were on hand as photographic documentarians, and the results of their efforts are seen in this Broadway World exclusive.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

The Gene Reed Collection:

Tracy Starka??a??a??a??a??a??

Meg Flather

Benny Benack III

Michael A Green

Maddie Pizzarelli

Farah Alvin with Michael Holland on piano

Ira Lee Collings

Brad Simmons

Chloe Perrier with Hyuna Park on piano

Juson Williams and the JW Inspirational Singers of NYC

The Stewart Green Photographs:

Susie Mosher

Susie N Brad

Susie laughs it up with Tracy Stark.

Susie and Meg Flather share a moment.

Susie hangs with Benny Benack III.

Susie Mosher & Michael A. Green

Susie N Maddie Pizzarelli

Susie welcomes Farah Alvin to the stage.

Farah Alvin and Michael Holland

Susie is joined by Ira Lee Collings.

Susie and Chloe Perrier

Hyuna Park
The winner of the mousepad!
Susie with Juson Williams

JW's Inspirational Singers of NYC

Brad Simmons
Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

