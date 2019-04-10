Photo Flash: Anne Runolfsson and Robin Skye Bring MAGNIFICENT CHAOS To Birdland

Apr. 10, 2019  
Birdland was proud to present Broadway actresses Anne Runolfsson and Robin Skye in "Magnificent Chaos" on Monday, April 8. "Magnificent Chaos" celebrated the 30-year friendship between Anne Runolfsson and Robin Skye.
They first met in rehearsal for Les Miserables at The Shubert Theater in LA, and found a friendship that has celebrated and mourned all that life has thrown their way. From Broadway shows to personal tragedies, they've survived them together. Throughout life events, love, humor, compassion, and music have anchored their friendship.
Under the musical direction of Natalie Tenenbaum, "Magnificent Chaos" employed a 6-piece band and back-up singers. With songs by Peter Gabriel, Annie Lennox, Foreigner, Jason Mraz, Bryan Adams, Kate Bush, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood and others, "Magnificent Chaos" dove deep into the darkness and the light in the messy thing called life.
Photos by Kevin Alvey


