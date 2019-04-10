Photo Flash: Anne Runolfsson and Robin Skye Bring MAGNIFICENT CHAOS To Birdland
Birdland was proud to present Broadway actresses Anne Runolfsson and Robin Skye in "Magnificent Chaos" on Monday, April 8. "Magnificent Chaos" celebrated the 30-year friendship between Anne Runolfsson and Robin Skye.
They first met in rehearsal for Les Miserables at The Shubert Theater in LA, and found a friendship that has celebrated and mourned all that life has thrown their way. From Broadway shows to personal tragedies, they've survived them together. Throughout life events, love, humor, compassion, and music have anchored their friendship.
Under the musical direction of Natalie Tenenbaum, "Magnificent Chaos" employed a 6-piece band and back-up singers. With songs by Peter Gabriel, Annie Lennox, Foreigner, Jason Mraz, Bryan Adams, Kate Bush, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood and others, "Magnificent Chaos" dove deep into the darkness and the light in the messy thing called life.
Photos by Kevin Alvey
Richard Lagravenese, Jim Caruso, Cole Burden
Natalie Tenenbaum
Tess Adams, Anne Runolfsson, Robin Skye, Lily Lagravenese
Hidayat Honari
Elena Bonomo
Drew Coles, Natalie Tenenbaum, Alex Eckhardt, Hidaya Thonari, Robin Skye, Anne Runolfsson, Camille Trust, Miranda Joan, Elena Bonomo
Don Weinbach (producer), Anne Runolfsson, Robin Skye, Richard Lagravenese, Tess Adams, Lily Lagravenese, Cole Burden
Camille Trust. Miranda Joan
Anne Runolfsson, Richard LaLagravenese, Robin Skye, Cole Burden