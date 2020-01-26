Photo Coverage: The New York Pops in FIND YOUR DREAM: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

Article Pixel Jan. 26, 2020  

The New York Pops performed the timeless music of Rodgers and Hammerstein on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein joined by guest artists Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen, as well as Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA.

The concert spanned all eleven of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic collaborations, including "People Will Say We're in Love" from Oklahoma!, "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel, "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific, "I Have Dreamed" from The King and I, and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Steven Reineke

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Max von Essen, Steven Reineke and Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Max von Essen and Laura Michelle Kelly

Max von Essen and Laura Michelle Kelly

Max von Essen

Laura Michelle Kelly, Max von Essen and Essential Voices USA

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Derek Hake and Essential Voices USA

Laura Michelle Kelly

Steven Reineke

Max von Essen and Laura Michelle Kelly

Max von Essen and Laura Michelle Kelly

Max von Essen and Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Laura Michelle Kelly, Steven Reineke, Max von Essen, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA

Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen

Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen

Laura Michelle Kelly, Sean Helleren and Raphael

Laura Michelle Kelly, Sean Helleren and Raphael

Laura Michelle Kelly

Laura Michelle Kelly

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Steven Reineke, Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen

Steven Reineke, Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen

Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Thomas von Essen, Rita von Essen and Max von Essen

Thomas von Essen, Rita von Essen and Max von Essen

Max von Essen and his niece Rita

Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Max von Essen, June Freemanzon, Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard

Julie Halston, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch

Steven Reneke, Max von Essen, Laura Michelle Kelly, Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA that includes-

Max von Essen and Brenda Vaccaro

Abigail Hammond, Judith Clurman and Neil Devlin

William Ivey Long

Luke Hawkins, Robert Horn, Colin Hanlon, William Ivey Long, Max von Essen, Mike Doyle, Adam Fleming, Frank DiLella, Tony Marion and Nick Adams

Jim Caruso, Luke Hawkins, Robert Horn, Colin Hanlon, William Ivey Long, Julie Halston, Max von Essen, Mike Doyle, Adam Fleming, Frank DiLella, Tony Marion, Nick Adams and Billy Stritch

Luke Hawkins and Max von Essen




