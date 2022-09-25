Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below

The dark comedy is fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022  

The Failure Cabaret was quite a success at 54 Below last night as the supper club was packed with fans from the Berkshires and around the globe who came to see the unique cabaret performance

Check out photos from the performance below!

Wanna feel better about your own dysfunctional romantic relationship? The Fremonts have been married for ten years and they have the therapy bills to prove it. This dark comedy cabaret fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Justin Badger from Fremont, California (Hair on Broadway, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Vocals/Guitar) & Stephanie Dodd from Fremont, Nebraska (59E59, Shakespeare & Company, Vocals/Accordion) performed their original music and told their story of meeting in New York, performing on Broadway, accidentally moving to a pretentious mountain town and doing everything in their power to stay sane and married at the same time. The show was born when Executive Producer & Advertising Legend Chuck Porter declared, "Hey kids, let's do a show!" after a few beers in a hotel bar. It has a companion piece, a full length album by the same title, which was released digitally in April 2019.

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd & Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd & Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd & Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd & Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd & Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd & Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd & Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Stephanie Dodd, Chuck Porter, Justin Badger

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Chuck Porter

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Eda Sorokoff, Stephanie Dodd, Arthur Oliver

Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
Eda Sorokoff, Arthur Oliver, Lisa Wolpe

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 BelowPhoto Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
September 25, 2022

The Failure Cabaret was quite a success at 54 Below last night as the supper club was packed with fans from the Berkshires and around the globe came to see the unique cabaret performance. See photos from the performance here.
Photos: Billy Stritch Celebrates Cy Coleman at 54 BelowPhotos: Billy Stritch Celebrates Cy Coleman at 54 Below
September 23, 2022

If you start with a talented singer, back him up with a skilled pianist/arranger and secure a Director who can weave it all together, you have the team in place to create a great show.
PHOTO COVERAGE: Erich Bergen Opens Cafe Carlyle SeasonPHOTO COVERAGE: Erich Bergen Opens Cafe Carlyle Season
September 18, 2022

Actor, Singer, Writer, and Producer, Erich Bergen is currently on the intimate stage of Café Carlyle. He’s opening the hotel’s Fall 2022 entertainment season. The legendary room has added two additional dates to his engagement, Oct 7 & 8. Erich performs an all-new high-energy show specially for this intimate, special occasion, filled with songs and stories from his acclaimed career. Check out photos from the show here.
Photos: British Violinist Daisy Jopling and Frank Shiner Play The IridiumPhotos: British Violinist Daisy Jopling and Frank Shiner Play The Iridium
September 17, 2022

The one-off unique pairing of Daisy Jopling the fiery British classical/rock violinist and singer/actor/entertainer Frank Shiner produced an exciting evening of music at the Iridium last night. Broadway and 51st street didn’t just have the Sound Of Music at street level. It was also very much below ground in the Iridium night club as these two artists thrilled an overflow audience. Check out the photos.
Photos: Jason Robert Brown Brings The Polytonal Dance Party to 54 BelowPhotos: Jason Robert Brown Brings The Polytonal Dance Party to 54 Below
September 12, 2022

There was plenty of excitement in New York City last night.  You were thrilled if you were watching the U.S. Tennis Open or, if you were in the audience at 54 Below as Jason Robert Brown served up a set of electrifying music.   Check out photos here!