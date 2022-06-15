Last night Stella Katherine Cole, Luke Hawkins, Jason Graae, Pedro Coppeti, Ashley Ryan and Lee Roy Reams performed in Scott Siegel's "Hit Songs From Broadway's Great Revivals."

The presentation was a big hit with the audience (even though Jason Graae couldn't seem to get his oboe "in tune"). It's Jason's schtick that always gets the audience rolling with laughter as he tries unsuccessfully to tune his oboe to the pianists concert A. However, the rest of the show was very much "in tune".

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff