Photo Coverage: Scott Siegel Brings 'HIT SONGS FROM BROADWAY'S GREATEST REVIVALS' to Feinstein's/54 Below

Jason Graae "tunes up" his oboe for the show.

Jun. 15, 2022  

Last night Stella Katherine Cole, Luke Hawkins, Jason Graae, Pedro Coppeti, Ashley Ryan and Lee Roy Reams performed in Scott Siegel's "Hit Songs From Broadway's Great Revivals."

The presentation was a big hit with the audience (even though Jason Graae couldn't seem to get his oboe "in tune"). It's Jason's schtick that always gets the audience rolling with laughter as he tries unsuccessfully to tune his oboe to the pianists concert A. However, the rest of the show was very much "in tune".

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

John Fisher, music director & Jason Graae

Lee Roy Reams, Ashley Ryan, Stella Katherine Cole, Luke Hawkins, Pedro Coppeti, Jason Graae

Stella Katherine Cole

Stella Katherine Cole

Stella Katherine Cole

Jason Graae

Jason Graae

Jason Graae

Jason Graae

Ashley Ryan & Pedro Coppeti

Ashley Ryan & Pedro Coppeti

Pedro Xoppeti

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins

Lee Roy Rems

Lee Roy Reams

Scott Siegel

Lee Roy Reams & Mary Testa

Scott Siegel, Eda Sorokoff, Maria von Nicoli

Scott Siegel

Hit Songs From Broadway's Greatest Revivals

Broadway's Greatest Hits

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff