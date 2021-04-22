Photos: Rob Russell Returns to the Pelican Cafe Cabaret

Rob Russell survived the pandemic and two heart operations this past year so his return to the stage caused a joyous celebration last night at the Pelican Cafe Cabaret. His Palm Beach fans gave him a standing ovation as they sang "It's so nice to have you back where you belong" to "Mr. Palm Beach".

Hello, Dolly! is Rob's signature opening song when he enters a room starting a show, wireless mic in hand, and tunefully inserting the names of friends and fans into the Hello Dolly lyric.

Tonight's Hello, Dolly! Became a greeting to special guests: Dick, Sally, & Missy Robinson, Patty Chamberlin, Sandy & Isanne Fisher, Jane Shevell, Larry Weissfeld, Leslie Laredo, Jeff Leibowitz, Clare Coco, Paul Shewchuk, Lady Jane Rothchild, and many others. Broadway producer Catherine Adler, Artist Helmut Koller, Eda Sorokoff, and Kim Charlton were also saluting Rob, along with the Pelican's great hosts Mark & Karen Frangione.

Russell's career has taken him from front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point, to almost two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, and to his recent years as a singer, recording artist, and-after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting-Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



