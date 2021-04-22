Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Rob Russell Returns to the Pelican Cafe Cabaret

After two heart operations and the pandemic Rob Russell returns to the stage.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Rob Russell survived the pandemic and two heart operations this past year so his return to the stage caused a joyous celebration last night at the Pelican Cafe Cabaret. His Palm Beach fans gave him a standing ovation as they sang "It's so nice to have you back where you belong" to "Mr. Palm Beach".

Hello, Dolly! is Rob's signature opening song when he enters a room starting a show, wireless mic in hand, and tunefully inserting the names of friends and fans into the Hello Dolly lyric.

Tonight's Hello, Dolly! Became a greeting to special guests: Dick, Sally, & Missy Robinson, Patty Chamberlin, Sandy & Isanne Fisher, Jane Shevell, Larry Weissfeld, Leslie Laredo, Jeff Leibowitz, Clare Coco, Paul Shewchuk, Lady Jane Rothchild, and many others. Broadway producer Catherine Adler, Artist Helmut Koller, Eda Sorokoff, and Kim Charlton were also saluting Rob, along with the Pelican's great hosts Mark & Karen Frangione.

Russell's career has taken him from front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point, to almost two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, and to his recent years as a singer, recording artist, and-after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting-Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Mark Frangione & Rob Russell
Mark Frangione & Rob Russell

Rob Russell
Rob Russell

Dick Robinson & Rob Russell
Dick Robinson & Rob Russell

Rob & The Robetts
Rob & The Robetts

Rob Russell & Kim Charlton
Rob Russell & Kim Charlton

Clare Coco & Rob Russell
Clare Coco & Rob Russell

Stephen Sorokoff & Catherine Adler
Stephen Sorokoff & Catherine Adler

Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler, Kim Charlton, Eda Sorokoff
Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler, Kim Charlton, Eda Sorokoff

Sally Robinson, Missy Robinson, Rob Russell, Dick Robinson
Sally Robinson, Missy Robinson, Rob Russell, Dick Robinson

Sandy Fisher
Sandy Fisher

Larry Weissfeld
Larry Weissfeld

Helmut Koller & Jane Rothchild
Helmut Koller & Jane Rothchild

Helmut Koller, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Kim Charlton
Helmut Koller, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Kim Charlton

Larry Weissfeld, Jane Shevell, Leslie Laredo, Jeff Leibowitz
Larry Weissfeld, Jane Shevell, Leslie Laredo, Jeff Leibowitz

Karen Frangione & Mark Frangione
Karen Frangione & Mark Frangione

Happy Birthday Dick Robinson
Happy Birthday Dick Robinson

Dick Robinson
Dick Robinson

Isanne Fisher, Sandy Fisher, Dick Robinson
Isanne Fisher, Sandy Fisher, Dick Robinson

Kim Charlton & Dick Robinson
Kim Charlton & Dick Robinson

Photos: Rob Russell Returns to the Pelican Cafe Cabaret
Dick Robinson, Eda Sorokoff Stephen Sorokoff, Kim Charlton, Sally Robinson, Missy Robinson

Pelican Cafe
Pelican Cafe


