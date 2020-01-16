Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center

Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  

Michael Feinstein, the artist most thought of when the words "The Great American Songbook" are spoken, returned to one of his musical homes away from home last night. Michael and The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra Big Band filled Dreyfoos Hall at The Kravis Center with the swinging sounds of Frank, Dean, Sammy and Bobby Darin among others.

The term "swing"....we all feel the compelling momentum that results from musicians and vocalists attacking and accenting fixed beats of music. When Michael "swings", assisted by his music director/pianist Tedd Firth, with a big band traversing Mr. Firth's great charts (arrangements) there is nothing more musically exciting.

During the show Michael invited 18 year old Chris Santiago a Legends Radio Young Artist Award winner to sing a tune and show the audience why our musical heritage is in good hands. For lovers of those up tempo, finger snapping Great American Songbook tunes all roads and waterways led to The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for this Feinstein concert celebrating the swingers.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein & The Kravis Center Orchestra Big Band, Tedd Firth Musical Director

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
The Kravis Center Orchestra Big Band

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Tedd Firth & Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
The Kravis Center Orchestra Big Band

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Chris Santiago & Michale Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Chris Santiago

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Andy Brattain

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Chris Santiago & Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Tedd Firth & Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Michael Feinstein & Jill Switzer

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Rob Russell & Missy Robinson

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
Stephen Sorokoff, Chris Santiago, Rob Russell

Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center
The Kravis Center



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

  • Photo Coverage: HEY, MADAM PRODUCER: A Conversation with Theatrical Impresarios
  • Photo Coverage: Marissa Mulder Brings I'M OLD FASHIONED To The Kravis Center
  • Photo Coverage: Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, and Nicolas KIng Bring NEW YORK OLD FRIEND to Live At Lynn
  • Photo Coverage: The New York Pops Rehearses For It's Holiday Concert