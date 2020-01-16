Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Swingers at the Kravis Center

Michael Feinstein, the artist most thought of when the words "The Great American Songbook" are spoken, returned to one of his musical homes away from home last night. Michael and The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra Big Band filled Dreyfoos Hall at The Kravis Center with the swinging sounds of Frank, Dean, Sammy and Bobby Darin among others.

The term "swing"....we all feel the compelling momentum that results from musicians and vocalists attacking and accenting fixed beats of music. When Michael "swings", assisted by his music director/pianist Tedd Firth, with a big band traversing Mr. Firth's great charts (arrangements) there is nothing more musically exciting.

During the show Michael invited 18 year old Chris Santiago a Legends Radio Young Artist Award winner to sing a tune and show the audience why our musical heritage is in good hands. For lovers of those up tempo, finger snapping Great American Songbook tunes all roads and waterways led to The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for this Feinstein concert celebrating the swingers.

