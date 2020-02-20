Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein Brings Guest Jimmy Webb To The Kravis Center

Michael Feinstein, through his performance and music history archiving is the country's foremost guide of The Great American Songbook. He had a songwriter/composer as his guest on the Kravis Center stage last night who has contributed a very important page to that book....Jimmy Webb.

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. Jimmy Webb the American songwriter, composer, pianist, and singer is known worldwide for his timeless hits which have continued to be performed and recorded by the industry's biggest names. He was the youngest member ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Kravis Center For the Performing Arts audience was engulfed with music played by the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, Michael Feinstein conducting and with the Maestro's superb piano and vocal renditions. The second half of the concert was the music of Jimmy Webb with the composer at the piano. The evening ended with the thrilling arrangement of Webb's MacArthur Park, Maestro Feinstein on the podium and songwriter Webb at the piano. They "made all the pieces fit" at this concert!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Michael Feinstein & Larry Blank, Associate Conductor



Michael Feinstein



Michael Feinstein



Michael Feinstein



Michael Feinstein



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Jimmy Webb



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Michael Feinstein & Jimmy Webb



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Jimmy Webb & Michael Feinstein



Colleen Smith, Founding Artistic Director Ballet Palm Beach, Steve Caras, Lee Bell, Arlene Lazare, Allan Lazare, Jimmy Webb



Eda Sorokoff & Steve Caras



Arlene Lazare, Terrance Flannery, Eda Sorokoff, Allan Lazare



Stephen Sorokoff & Mike Renzi



The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts