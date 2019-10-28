Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS

The Green Room 42 just presented the seventh show of "GR42 Sings" for a spooktacular evening of music! This year the series has celebrated Andrew Lippa, Alan Menken, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's music. This installment celebrated the music that we all love to listen to during this Halloween season: Disney Villains.

Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Brian Walter, "GR42 Sings Disney Villains" gives the Villains their due, with songs such as Poor Unfortunate Souls, Hellfire and Be Prepared.

Photo Credit: Aidan Stack



Annabelle Fox



Ari Aaron



Brittany Rodin



Christopher McCrewell



Danielle Nigro



Marc Christopher, Noel Houle-Von Behren, Ray McLeod, Quentin Garzon and Nicholas Leung



John Edwards



Krista Curry and Stephanie Fredricks



Krista Curry



Leah Beth Etheredge



Ray McLeod