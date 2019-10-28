Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS

Article Pixel Oct. 28, 2019  

The Green Room 42 just presented the seventh show of "GR42 Sings" for a spooktacular evening of music! This year the series has celebrated Andrew Lippa, Alan Menken, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's music. This installment celebrated the music that we all love to listen to during this Halloween season: Disney Villains.

Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Brian Walter, "GR42 Sings Disney Villains" gives the Villains their due, with songs such as Poor Unfortunate Souls, Hellfire and Be Prepared.

Photo Credit: Aidan Stack

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Annabelle Fox

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Ari Aaron

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Brittany Rodin

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Christopher McCrewell

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Danielle Nigro

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Marc Christopher, Noel Houle-Von Behren, Ray McLeod, Quentin Garzon and Nicholas Leung

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
John Edwards

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Krista Curry and Stephanie Fredricks

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Krista Curry

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Leah Beth Etheredge

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
Ray McLeod

Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS

Quentin Garzón



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
  • Photo Coverage: PANAMA HATTIE Opens at The York Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Ends its Six-Year Run on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT At The Patchogue Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SCOTLAND, PA
  • Photo Coverage: Ronan Tynan Performs at The Patchogue Theatre