Photo Coverage: Go Inside GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS
The Green Room 42 just presented the seventh show of "GR42 Sings" for a spooktacular evening of music! This year the series has celebrated Andrew Lippa, Alan Menken, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's music. This installment celebrated the music that we all love to listen to during this Halloween season: Disney Villains.
Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Musical Director Brian Walter, "GR42 Sings Disney Villains" gives the Villains their due, with songs such as Poor Unfortunate Souls, Hellfire and Be Prepared.
Photo Credit: Aidan Stack
Christopher McCrewell
Marc Christopher, Noel Houle-Von Behren, Ray McLeod, Quentin Garzon and Nicholas Leung
Krista Curry and Stephanie Fredricks
Krista Curry
Quentin Garzón