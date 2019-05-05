Photo Coverage: Frances Ruffelle LIVEs at Green Room 42

Alan Cumming said it quite accurately ...."I've known Frances (Ruffelle) for almost 30 years but she never ceases to surprise and amaze me with the ways she reinvents herself, finding new levels of expression and excellence, always with total commitment and her signature sensual passion. I cannot wait to see what she does next."

Well, an overflow Green Room 42 audience saw what Frances came up with next last night, and by any measure it was one of the most musically consummate and dramatic presentations one can experience LIVE in a cabaret.

Frances has a magnificent lavish vocal ability and coupled with her acting and intelligent creativity completely mesmerizes an audience.

Aside from her own albums, songwriting, and live performances, Frances' is famed for creating the character of Eponine in the original London RSC production of Les Miserables (for which composers Claude-Michel Schonberg and Alain Boublil wrote the legendary number On My Own especially to suit her voice). She went on to recreate the role on Broadway where she won a Tony award, Helen Hayes award, Theatre World award and Outer Circle critics award for her performance.

Joining Frances for this show were Brooke Josephson, Natalie Rushdie and Heather Saunders.

The Green Room was filled with a very astute and passionate group of musical theatre lovers last night, which included Sir Salman Rushdie, Broadway producers Catherine Adler, Jamie deRoy and Barrington Stage Co. associate Eda Sorokoff among others.

You can see what Frances does next. Show date at Green Room 42 will be July 11th.

Article & PHotos by Stephen Sorokoff



Frances Ruffelle



Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders



Brooke Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie



Brooke Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie



GreenRoom42



Daniel Dunlow



Eda Sorokoff, Natalie Rushdie, Sir Salman Rushdie, Jamie deRoy



Eda Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy, Catherine Adler



Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders



Jamie deRoy, Frances Ruffelle, Heath Saunders



Jamie deRoy, Heath Saunders, Catherine Adler



Daniel Dunlow & Eda Sorokoff