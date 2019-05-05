Photo Coverage: Frances Ruffelle LIVEs at Green Room 42

May. 5, 2019  

Alan Cumming said it quite accurately ...."I've known Frances (Ruffelle) for almost 30 years but she never ceases to surprise and amaze me with the ways she reinvents herself, finding new levels of expression and excellence, always with total commitment and her signature sensual passion. I cannot wait to see what she does next."

Well, an overflow Green Room 42 audience saw what Frances came up with next last night, and by any measure it was one of the most musically consummate and dramatic presentations one can experience LIVE in a cabaret.

Frances has a magnificent lavish vocal ability and coupled with her acting and intelligent creativity completely mesmerizes an audience.

Aside from her own albums, songwriting, and live performances, Frances' is famed for creating the character of Eponine in the original London RSC production of Les Miserables (for which composers Claude-Michel Schonberg and Alain Boublil wrote the legendary number On My Own especially to suit her voice). She went on to recreate the role on Broadway where she won a Tony award, Helen Hayes award, Theatre World award and Outer Circle critics award for her performance.

Joining Frances for this show were Brooke Josephson, Natalie Rushdie and Heather Saunders.

The Green Room was filled with a very astute and passionate group of musical theatre lovers last night, which included Sir Salman Rushdie, Broadway producers Catherine Adler, Jamie deRoy and Barrington Stage Co. associate Eda Sorokoff among others.

You can see what Frances does next. Show date at Green Room 42 will be July 11th.

Article & PHotos by Stephen Sorokoff

Frances Ruffelle
Frances Ruffelle

Frances Ruffelle
Frances Ruffelle

Frances Ruffelle
Frances Ruffelle

Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders
Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders

Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders
Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders

Brooke Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie
Brooke Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie

Brooke Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie
Brooke Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie

Brook Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie
Brook Josephson, Frances Ruffelle, Natalie Rushdie

Frances Ruffelle
Frances Ruffelle

GreenRoom42
GreenRoom42

Frances Ruffelle
Frances Ruffelle

Frances Ruffelle
Frances Ruffelle

Daniel Dunlow
Daniel Dunlow

Eda Sorokoff, Natalie Rushdie, Sir Salman Rushdie, Jamie deRoy
Eda Sorokoff, Natalie Rushdie, Sir Salman Rushdie, Jamie deRoy

Eda Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy, Catherine Adler
Eda Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy, Catherine Adler

Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders
Frances Ruffelle & Heath Saunders

Jamie deRoy, Frances Ruffelle, Heath Saunders
Jamie deRoy, Frances Ruffelle, Heath Saunders

Jamie deRoy, Heath Saunders, Catherine Adler
Jamie deRoy, Heath Saunders, Catherine Adler

Daniel Dunlow & Eda Sorokoff
Daniel Dunlow & Eda Sorokoff



